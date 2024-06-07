Nigeria vs South Africa: Nigerians Advise Finidi on Choice Goalkeeper Between Nwabali, Okoye
- Three goalkeepers, Stanley Nwabali, Maduka Okoye and Olorunleke Ojo, are all available to play against South Africa
- Nigerians have taken to different social platforms to send a message to Super Eagles coach Finidi George on the goalkeeper to start
- The Super Eagles are playing against the Bafana Bafana of South Africa in a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification match
Nigeria's Super Eagles will return to action on Friday, June 7, when they play against South Africa at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo.
The Nigerian national team has since released the squad list, which includes three goalkeepers, Stanley Nwabali, Maduka Okoye and Olorunleke Ojo.
Ahead of the match, Nigerians advised Super Eagles coach Finidi George on the goalkeeper to start the game between Stanley Nwabali and Maduka Okoye.
Recall that Nwabali impressed for the Nigerian national team during the 2023 AFCON, which has made Nigerians drum support for him to start ahead of Okoye.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, read them below:
Engr_Ashile:
"Why is he invited 3 keepers when he will end up using just one."
Raphaelsamuel2:
"Nwabali bcos he knows this SA guys more. Then okoye for the benin game."
franklinfoe1:
"Countries change goal keepers anyhow. Only England comes to mind. Nigerian No 1 is Stanley Nwabali. it doesnt matter in what league he plays, injury or form is the only reason he shud be dropped."
SilvaUdofa:
"You guys are saying Nwabali has cemented his place in the team, with which performance, aside the penalty shootout in the AFCON, I didn't see anything spectacular in his game, our overall, defence was great, so there is still room for changes."
awalu_mhd:
"I still believe in Maduka Okoye."
KingOcha123:
"Nwabali He played against same opponent during the AFCON and play in that league, so it's a psychological advantage Against Benin, he should stay Okoye to face his former boss Genort Rhor."
Sports administrator shares story of Nwabali's rise
Legit.ng recalls reporting that former chairman of the defunct League Management Company (LMC), Shehu Dikko, shared the story of how Nwabali, developed.
Dikko made a flashback to Nwabali's days in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).
This was after the Chippa goalie impressed at the 2023 AFCON.
PAY ATTENTION: Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!
Source: Legit.ng
Olumide Alake (Entertainment Editor) Olumide Alake is a Lifestyle and Entertainment Journalist with 6 years of experience in news media. He holds an awarded certificate from the Editorial CDS during his service year. He has worked with some online media outfits notable are Naijaloaded, Jaguda, Kemifilani. Olumide bagged an award for the best exclusive article at Legit.ng and Best Entertainer Editor 2023. Contact: olumide.alake@corp.legit.ng