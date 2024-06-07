Three goalkeepers, Stanley Nwabali, Maduka Okoye and Olorunleke Ojo, are all available to play against South Africa

Nigerians have taken to different social platforms to send a message to Super Eagles coach Finidi George on the goalkeeper to start

The Super Eagles are playing against the Bafana Bafana of South Africa in a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification match

Nigeria's Super Eagles will return to action on Friday, June 7, when they play against South Africa at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo.

The Nigerian national team has since released the squad list, which includes three goalkeepers, Stanley Nwabali, Maduka Okoye and Olorunleke Ojo.

Nigerians divided between Nwabali and Maduka. Credit: @nwabali @madukaokoye

Source: Instagram

Ahead of the match, Nigerians advised Super Eagles coach Finidi George on the goalkeeper to start the game between Stanley Nwabali and Maduka Okoye.

Recall that Nwabali impressed for the Nigerian national team during the 2023 AFCON, which has made Nigerians drum support for him to start ahead of Okoye.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, read them below:

Engr_Ashile:

"Why is he invited 3 keepers when he will end up using just one."

Raphaelsamuel2:

"Nwabali bcos he knows this SA guys more. Then okoye for the benin game."

franklinfoe1:

"Countries change goal keepers anyhow. Only England comes to mind. Nigerian No 1 is Stanley Nwabali. it doesnt matter in what league he plays, injury or form is the only reason he shud be dropped."

SilvaUdofa:

"You guys are saying Nwabali has cemented his place in the team, with which performance, aside the penalty shootout in the AFCON, I didn't see anything spectacular in his game, our overall, defence was great, so there is still room for changes."

awalu_mhd:

"I still believe in Maduka Okoye."

KingOcha123:

"Nwabali He played against same opponent during the AFCON and play in that league, so it's a psychological advantage Against Benin, he should stay Okoye to face his former boss Genort Rhor."

Sports administrator shares story of Nwabali's rise

Legit.ng recalls reporting that former chairman of the defunct League Management Company (LMC), Shehu Dikko, shared the story of how Nwabali, developed.

Dikko made a flashback to Nwabali's days in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

This was after the Chippa goalie impressed at the 2023 AFCON.

Source: Legit.ng