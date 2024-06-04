Former African Footballer of the Year, Emmanuel Amunike, has said he does not doubt the managerial ability of Finidi George

Amunike wished the substantive Super Eagles head coach the best of luck as he starts his adventure with the senior national team

Legit.ng reports that Finidi will lead the Super Eagles in the upcoming two matches against South Africa and Benin Republic

FCT, Abuja - Emmanuel Amunike has no problem with Finidi George leading the Super Eagles.

Both sportsmen were teammates in the 1990s and are well-respected globally.

Emmanuel Amunike and Finidi George were former teammates at the national team level. Photo credits: Khaled Desouki, VI Images

The former Tanzanian national team head coach said in an interview with SportsBoom.com:

"Finidi is a very good friend of mine. There's no doubt about his ability. I wish him the best of luck."

Amunike responded when asked what was next for him:

"I do a lot of things; I have family and more. Let's see what destiny brings, but for now, I want to enjoy my time with my family."

Amunike aspires for the big stage

Although the antecedents of the 53-year-old's coaching career were not enough to earn him the Super Eagles job in 2024, Amuneke said glowingly of himself:

"I have not done bad as a coach. My biggest desire is to do what I love. As a player, I loved to play at the big clubs, and I was privileged to have done that.

"As a coach, I wish to be at the big stages - which I have done too with Tanzania.

"I am never afraid to take challenges."

Amunike always ready to add value

But while Amuneke continues to state that his focus right now is his family, as Nigeria resumes its world cup qualifiers against South Africa and Benin Republic, he also hinted that he is a true patriot who is 'ready to add value' if required, and if he considers the objectives 'right.'

