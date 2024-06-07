Nigeria's Super Eagles are gearing up for a must-win clash against South Africa following their recent setback

Eagles would face South Africa today, Friday, June 7, under more pressure as they have now dropped to the 4th spot in Group C of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers match

Nigeria experienced this major setback following the Benin Republic’s 1-0 victory over Rwanda on Thursday, June 6

The Nigerian Super Eagles have dropped from third to fourth spot in Group C of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers without kicking a ball.

Benin leapfrogged Nigeria, South Africa, secures 2nd place

Prior to this week, the Super Eagles were in the third spot in the group after recording two draws in their first two qualification games. Recall that they drew 1-1 with Zimbabwe and Lesotho respectively.

As reported by The Punch, on Thursday, June 6, Benin Republic who drew and lost their first two games of the qualifiers defeated first-placed Rwanda 1-0 at the Stade Félix Houphouët-Boigny to move to the second spot with four points in three games, the same points with first place Rwanda, The New Telegraph.

Nigeria will go into Friday’s 2026 World Cup qualifier sitting in fourth place in Group C.

Meanwhile, Benin, is led by former Super Eagles coach Genort Rohr.

W’Cup qualifiers: Nigeria vs South-Africa match tonight

Interestingly, Rwanda’s failure to get something out of the game is, however, a blessing in disguise for the Eagles, who must beat South Africa in Uyo on Friday, June 7, (today) to take full advantage of the result.

A win for Nigeria against Bafana Bafana will take them to the top of the table with five points, one point ahead of Rwanda, who have been at the top with four points since beating South Africa in their second game of the series.

