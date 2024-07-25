Michelle Alozie and her Super Falcons teammate Esther Okoronkwo have joined the viral TikTok challenge on Soh-Soh by Ordeal

Footage of the pair dancing to the rhythm of the song surfaced online barely hours before their Paris 2024 opener

Nigeria take on the Brazil Women's national team on Thursday evening, and it seems the ladies are relaxed

Members of the Super Falcons squad seem to be unfazed ahead of their Paris 2024 opener against Brazil Women's national team.

Hours before the encounter, impressive stars Michelle Alozie and her teammate Esther Okoronkwo were spotted vibing to Odeal's latest song, Soh-Soh.

All roads lead to the Bordeaux Stadium on Thursday evening when the Nigerian Women's national football team will file out against their Brazilian counterparts.

Michell Alozie and Esther Okoronkwo were spotted taking the Cho-Cho viral dance. Photo Credit: aloziee.

Both teams are drawn in what many have branded as the 'Group of Death', which also has Spain and Asian powerhouse Japan, Premium Times reports.

Head coach of the Nigerian side, Randy Waldrum, has stated that his girls have improved from the squad that played at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup.

Despite reports that players in the team are not united, Alozie and Esther were captured dancing as they joined a viral Soh-Soh challenge on TikTok.

It involves two persons standing opposite each other as they dance slowly to the rhythm of the song by Odeal.

Fans have continued to drool after footage of Alozie and Esther went viral.

@victordivine1 said:

"This ones no know anything other than to cruise around, well make them play their 3 matches and head home."

@Mantizz_25 replied:

"Is it just me or there's actually too much content coming out of these camps nowadays.. Focus guys, focus. A good watch tho."

@EstherOkorokwo

"My baby for life."

@adewemimo_g

"This one wey alozie wear the same legs of trainers so, Nigeria super falcons are definitely winning the gold in France be that ooo."

Nigeria vs Brazil: Date, Time and Where to Watch

Legit.ng earlier reported that the match between Nigeria and Brazil will take place at the Bordeaux Stadium in France on Thursday, July 25, 2024.

Kickoff is at 6 PM Nigerian time and will be broadcast on SuperSport and StarTimes.

