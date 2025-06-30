Victor Boniface has gifted Netherlands striker Arnaut Danjuma a personalised Super Eagles jersey, triggering backlash

Nigerians are still upset with Danjuma’s decision to play for the Netherlands over Nigeria, despite being eligible

Danjuma proudly wears the Nigerian jersey, sparking heated online debates on loyalty and identity among Nigerians

Nigerian striker Victor Boniface has found himself swimming in murky waters after his kind gesture turned sour in the eyes of many Nigerian fans.

The Bayer Leverkusen forward, currently enjoying his holiday in Marbella, Spain, met up with Netherlands international and Girona FC striker Arnaut Danjuma and gifted him a customised Super Eagles jersey.

The jersey, a sleek white version of Nigeria’s national team kit with the number 22 on the back, was presented to Danjuma by Boniface in a friendly exchange.

Danjuma, thrilled by the gesture, took to social media to post a photo of himself wearing the jersey, as reposted on X (formerly Twitter) by Nigerian photo journalist Pooja, a move that quickly drew the anger of Nigerian fans.

Despite his Nigerian roots, Danjuma had once turned his back on the Super Eagles in favour of representing the Netherlands, a decision that still sits bitterly with several Nigerian supporters.

Why Nigerians are upset with Danjuma

Born in Lagos to a Dutch father and Nigerian mother, Danjuma moved to the Netherlands after his parents separated, Daily Post reported.

His early life included periods of him being homeless and spending time in foster care, but the 28-year-old forward eventually rose through the ranks of European football.

While he was eligible to play for Nigeria, Danjuma chose the Oranje and made his debut for the Netherlands in October 2018, Transfermarkt noted.

Even though there had been efforts from the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to lure him into the national team, Danjuma stayed loyal to the country that raised him.

Nigerians, however, saw this as a snub, and many have not forgiven him, and his recent social media post wearing the Super Eagles jersey reignited old wounds.

For some fans, it felt like mockery, wearing a jersey of the very nation he refused to represent.

Fans react to Danjuma’s Super Eagles jersey

As soon as the photo surfaced online, social media lit up with heated comments.

Many Nigerians argued that Danjuma had no business wearing the Super Eagles kit, especially when players born abroad who chose Nigeria over other countries are still fighting for acceptance.

Uncle Highway tweeted:

“Doesn’t look good on him one bit. Some people think that they are bigger than the country. He should take that thing off asap. You can’t eat your cake and have it!”

The Eminent trader posted:

“Looks weird on him tho.”

Muhammed Sanni also posted:

“This guy was born and raised in Agege I no know why him go wear jersey 4 Netherlands. Well, I hear say him papa later carry go their country. But he’s a good striker.”

Donald posted:

“Wasted so who e wan bench for Dutch team mugu them use am once dump am.”

Still, a few fans tried to strike a more balanced tone, reminding others that football is about unity.

“He's a Nigerian. So allowed,” Grant posted.

Baby boi also reacted:

“Danjuma a Super Eagles jersey.”

