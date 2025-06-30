A high-powered Nigerian delegation has arrived in Madinah for the burial of elder statesman and prominent businessman Aminu Dantata, who died in Abu Dhabi at age 94

A high-level Nigerian delegation arrived in Madinah, Saudi Arabia, early Monday, to attend the burial of renowned businessman and elder statesman Aminu Dantata, who passed away in Abu Dhabi on Saturday at the age of 94.

The delegation departed Nigeria late Sunday night, according to a statement issued by Rabiu Ibrahim, Special Assistant to the Minister of Information and National Orientation.

Ambassador Muazzam Ibrahim Nayaya receives delegation coordinating the final funeral arrangements. Photo credit: Sasdantata/X

Source: Twitter

Top Nigerian ministers lead delegation

Leading the delegation is the Minister of Defence and former Jigawa State Governor, Muhammad Badaru Abubakar. He is joined by a team of senior government officials including the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Prince Lateef Fagbemi; Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris; and Minister of State for Housing Development, Yusuf Abdullahi Ata.

In addition to the ministers, prominent Islamic scholars also made the journey: Dr Bashir Aliyu Umar, Sheikh Aminu Ibrahim Daurawa, and Khalifa Abdullahi Muhammad, the Imam of Dantata Mosque in Abuja.

Nigeria’s consulate in Jeddah oversees burial plans

The delegation was received in Madinah by officials of Nigeria’s consulate general in Jeddah, led by Ambassador Muazzam Ibrahim Nayaya.

The ambassador has been actively coordinating preparations for the burial, which is scheduled to take place later today.

Aminu Dantata’s death marks the end of an era for many in Nigeria, where he was widely respected for his contributions to business and public service.

Renowned elder statesman Aminu Dantata to be laid to rest in Saudi Arabia’s holy city. Photo credit: Sasdantata/X

Source: UGC

Who is Aminu Dantata?

Aminu Dantata was a prominent Nigerian businessman and philanthropist known for his significant contributions to commerce and public service.

Born in 1931, he played a key role in the expansion of the Dantata business empire, particularly in the areas of construction, trading, and real estate. He served on the boards of various institutions and was involved in national development initiatives for several decades.

Dantata maintained strong ties with both political and religious communities, gaining recognition for his influence in shaping economic policies and supporting educational and humanitarian causes.

In later years, he remained a respected elder statesman, often consulted on matters of national importance. His death on Saturday in Abu Dhabi at the age of 94 marked the passing of one of Nigeria’s most enduring business figures.

Funeral arrangements were coordinated by the Nigerian consulate in Saudi Arabia, with burial scheduled in Madinah, in accordance with Islamic rites.

Foremost philanthropist Aminu Dantata is dead

Legit.ng earlier reported that Alhaji Aminu Alhassan Dantata, Nigerian philanthropist and elder statesman, has passed away at the age of 94.

Former presidential aide and Kano politician, Bashir Ahmad, confirmed his death in a social media post on Saturday morning, June 28. Ahmad, who served as a media aide to the immediate past President Muhammadu Buhari, stated that "Kano has lost one of its greatest sons and Nigeria has lost a true elder statesman".

The former presidential aide explained that Dantata will be remembered for his significant contributions to Nigeria's economic and social development.

Source: Legit.ng