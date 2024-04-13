Chelsea fans were imposed with a difficult question in a picture posted on X, who would they choose between Victor Osimhen and Alexander Isak

Legit.ng reports that both players played in the UEFA Champions League (UCL) this season (2023-24) and have not been bad in their respective leagues

Despite their abilities, there is still a split between fans over which one they would prefer to have

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering sports and football.

London, United Kingdom - Chelsea fans on X (formerly Twitter) are debating the options of Blågult's Alexander Isak and Super Eagles of Nigeria's Victor Osimhen.

Legit.ng reports that while Isak is not new to the English Premier League (EPL) as he plies his trade with Newcastle United, Osimhen is currently on the books of Napoli in Italy.

Chelsea is reportedly interested in signing either Alexander Isak or Victor Osimhen. Photo credits: Visionhaus, Emilio Andreoli

Source: Getty Images

The transfer window opens in June in EPL, but a few strikers have been linked to the Blues. Prominent among the forwards multiple reports say Chelsea are eyeing are Osimhen and Isak.

Osimhen has grown in the past few years to become one of the best strikers in the world. Isak, on the other hand, is having a fantastic season with 'the Magpies' having excelled at Borussia Dortmund and Real Sociedad in his senior career.

Both attackers are young, with Isak, 24, and Osimhen, 25.

Isak put in a brilliant display earlier on Saturday, April 13, for Newcastle United.

The ex-AIK man scored a goal in each half during Newcastle’s 4-0 league victory at home to Tottenham.

The productiveness of both goal-poachers has prompted debate online. Legit.ng captures some comments on X (formerly Twitter) below:

@OduzCfc quizzed:

"Chelsea fans, who would you rather want us to go for? Osimhen Or Isak?"

Olusegun Sobowale commented:

"Isak is highly injury prone o. Our medical would touch him now and he may not play for the entire year."

@lumen5000 said:

"As a striker, Osimhen's knack for finding the back of the net has caught the eye of top clubs globally."

@oloyegame wrote:

"I would take Osimhen in a heartbeat. Isak is not bad but I see Jackson (Nicolas) better in 2 seasons."

Read more transfer updates:

Expert discloses Osimhen's 'next destination'

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Italian pundit, Giovanni Scotto, claimed that Osimhen will join Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the summer.

Scotto said that the French Ligue 1 giants are in a pole position to secure the signing of the reigning African Footballer of the Year.

Source: Legit.ng