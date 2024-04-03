Osimhen Transfer Update Latest: Expert Discloses Super Eagles Star's Next Destination
Napoli, Italy - Italian pundit, Giovanni Scotto, has claimed that Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen will join Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) this summer.
As reported on Tuesday, April 2, by Complete Sports, Scotto said in a chat with CalcioNapoli that the French Ligue 1 giants are in a pole position to secure the signing of the reigning African Footballer of the Year.
Scotto said:
“De Laurentiis (Aurelio, Napoli owner) was reassured: Osimhen’s 120 million will come, I believe from Paris Saint Germain.
“This money will compensate for the lost Champions League revenues and partially those from the club world cup.”
Legit.ng reports that PSG is eyeing the Nigerian international as a prospective replacement for Kylian Mbappé, indicating their strong interest in acquiring him.
Osimhen has scored 13 goals across all competitions this season.
