Popular Nigerian businessman Cubana Chiefpriest has been detained by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)

The socialite will be charged for three counts of naira misuse today, Wednesday, April 17

Nigerians dug up videos of the nightlife entrepreneur lavishly throwing bundles of money at events, igniting different interesting takes

In a recent report, EFCC has detained businessman and socialite Pascal Okechukwu, aka Cubana Chiefpriest, ahead of his arraignment today (Wednesday) before the Federal High Court in Lagos.

Cubana Chiefpriest will be charged before Justice Kehinde Ogundare with three charges of naira misuse for allegedly spraying and tampering with the nation's currency at a social gathering, violating the Central Bank Act of 2007.

However, several videos of the entertainment hype man lavishly spraying the Nigerian currency at several events have emerged.

In the two videos spotted by Legit.ng, the socialite was spotted throwing bundles of naira notes at different wedding occasions as he rejoiced with the celebrants.

Reactions trail videos of Cubana Chiefpriest at events

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

oluchiumenwanne:

"He did not spray it, he only threw it."

francesspeters:

"As much as I hate this show off, but they must pick everybody involved cos they are plenty, politicians ooo, one particular actor ."

snowcookie__:

"Something he was using to do exercise with his coach."

diuton:

"Money na water."

@man_delta73974:

What about the people stealing the wealth of this country."

@iam_iTrac:

"I promise you, he will never stop, when he’s out he’ll be spraying dollars instead.. jus watch n see."

