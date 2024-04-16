Internationally famous Afro-fusion singer Asake was recently in the news again amidst the recent success of his concert in Canada

A video of the singer on the streets of Toronto hanging out with a busker (street performer) and spraying them dollars has stirred reactions online

In the viral clip, Asake was seen rocking his new hairstyle while vibing to the performances of street performers

Renowned Nigerian Afro-fusion artist Ahmed Ololade, aka Asake, recently trended online as a video of him dancing on the streets of Edmonton, Canada, went viral.

The clips came days after the singer's super successful concert in Toronto. Asake is on a North American tour for his last album, Work of Arts.

However, recent clips of the singer dancing in the streets have gotten people talking on social media.

In the viral video, he was seen vibing to some tunes created by a drummer. However, the one that stirred attention the most was when Asake was sighted spraying a busker (Street rapper) $100 bills.

Netizens react to video of Asake dancing

Reactions have trailed Asake's video, with many netizens questioning whether the singer is still of sound mind.

This question was stirred by a prophecy from earlier in the year by Bishop Gideon, who said Asake would leave music to become a clergyman.

Ever since, everything Asake does gets micro-scrutinized.

Here are some of the reactions that trailed the viral clip:

@i.am.ayclef:

"If the busker know who him Dey with he go refuse money beg for 16 bars."

@high_fewz:

"Person Dey enjoy life una Dey ask is he okay ? Is your life okay??"

@d4nkuproperties_ng:

"This a way to encourage the upcoming nice one Asake for repping and showing love."

@ayam_palesh:

"Looks like Asake that stop downloading at 40%."

@tayoknights:

"Y'all want something to be wrong with him so badly. Really sad. It's a reflection of the depth of your hearts. Àṣàkẹ́ is doing great and loving his best life. Ololade no be una mate, don't talk down at him."

@pengmanofficial:

"He understands what it feels like to not be appreciated. He’s simply giving back. Lovely to see."

@kayzbeatz:

"Asake better speak up… man doesn’t look ok."

@og86736:

"Is asake okay?"

Asake gives fan his shirt

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Asake was performing at a show, and a lady who loved the singer got up to vibe to his song.

She sang the lyrics of the music word for word and imitated Asake's dance steps.

Asake was so pleased with the kind of love the lady had shown him that he had to remove his shirt and give it to her.

