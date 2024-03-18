Top French club, PSG, are set to decide on reigning African Footballer of the Year, Victor Osimhen

This transfer update comes after Rafael Leao, another speculated target of the reigning French champions, reportedly opted to remain at the iconic Italian club, AC Milan

Apart from PSG, it is believed that clubs like Arsenal, Chelsea, and Manchester United are admirers of Super Eagles' Osimhen

Paris, France - Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are still undecided concerning Super Eagles of Nigeria and SSC Napoli striker, Victor Osimhen.

This follows the reported decision of Portugal forward, Rafael Leao, to stay put with AC Milan.

PSG are reportedly interested in signing Napoli striker, Victor Osimhen. Photo credits: Isabella Bonotto, Anadolu

Osimhen on PSG transfer shortlist

Ahead of the summer transfer window, Leão recently suggested that has no intention of leaving San Siro, seemingly taking himself off the market amidst interest from clubs across the continent including PSG.

One player who looks destined to leave Serie A this summer is Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023 silver medalist, Osimhen.

As reported on Monday, March 18, by Football Italia, transfer market expert, Matteo Moretto, provided an update on PSG’s interest in Osimhen via Caught Offside.

Moretto reportedly said PSG are a fan of the Napoli star but 'it is still unclear if they will work on a deal in the summer'.

Recall that PSG's hunt for an exciting forward stemmed from the imminent exit of global superstar, Kylian Mbappe. Mbappe, 25, is widely reported to have agreed to join Real Madrid this coming summer.

Madrid have pursued Mbappe for a long time and 2024 could be the year that becomes a Galactico.

Transfer: Arsenal eyeing Osimhen

Meanwhile, Arsenal have reportedly compiled a four-player list of potential strikers for the upcoming summer transfer window.

The first of those is Osimhen.

Another Nigerian striker said to be a potential Arsenal signing is Bayer Leverkusen's Victor Boniface.

