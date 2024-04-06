Amid reported interest from QPR and Saudi Arabia's Al Ettifaq, Super Eagles goalkeeper, Stanley Nwabali, has set the record straight

Nwabali revealed that he is yet to receive any offer from other clubs since the AFCON 2023 in Ivory Coast where Nigeria finished second

Legit.ng reports that Nwabali has been linked with a move away from Chippa United of South Africa, a club he joined in 2022

Cape Province, South Africa - Super Eagles of Nigeria's No.1 goalkeeper, Stanley Nwabali, has said he has "never seen anything" on his "table" since the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) ended in Ivory Coast.

Legit.ng reports that Nwabali was one of the standout players at AFCON 2023.

Since the completion of the tournament, the 27-year-old has been linked to some clubs outside Africa.

But speaking recently, the former Enyimba shotstopper said there is no truth in the transfer rumours.

As reported by Goal, Nwabali told FARPost:

"You see, to be honest, I’ve never seen anything on my table ever since Afcon."

“Maybe those clubs might have spoken to my team or my manager. But at this point, we can’t do anything.

"And they can’t approach me because it would be unprofessional. They must go to my club or my manager.

“So I don’t know if there’s something on the table maybe waiting for towards summer or transfer window."

Leadership newspaper also noted Nwabali's stance.

He added:

"You know most clubs always do this. When they show interest, you’re opening the way to some other clubs.

“So, some people always keep it a secret, and when they get you, they get you once. For now, I know nothing.”

