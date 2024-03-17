BREAKING: Officials Complete FA Cup Semi final Draw as Manchester United, Chelsea Advance
Manchester, England - Manchester United will face West Midlands opponents, Coventry, in the semifinal of the English FA Cup.
The fixture was confirmed on Sunday night, March 17, after United scaled through to the last four thanks to a last-gasp extra-time strike by Amad Diallo in the quarterfinal match against Liverpool.
Elsewhere, after dispatching Leicester City 4-2, Chelsea will do battle with European champions, Manchester City.
Legit.ng reports that both Chelsea versus Manchester City games played this season have ended even, including a thrilling eight-goal classic at Stamford Bridge in November 2023.
Legit.ng reports that the FA Cup semifinal ties will be played at Wembley in London on April 20 and 21.
FA Cup 2023-2024 semi-final draw
- Coventry City vs Man United
- Man City vs Chelsea
2023–24 FA Cup
The 2023–24 FA Cup is the 143rd season of the tournament — the oldest football tournament in the world.
The winners of the cup will qualify for the 2024–25 UEFA Europa League league stage, as well as earn the right to play against the winners of the 2023–2024 English Premier League (EPL) in the 2024 FA Community Shield.
More to follow...
