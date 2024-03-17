Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering sports and football.

Manchester, England - Manchester United will face West Midlands opponents, Coventry, in the semifinal of the English FA Cup.

The fixture was confirmed on Sunday night, March 17, after United scaled through to the last four thanks to a last-gasp extra-time strike by Amad Diallo in the quarterfinal match against Liverpool.

Three of England’s biggest teams are in the semifinals of the FA Cup. Photo credits: Gaspafotos, Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA

Source: Getty Images

Elsewhere, after dispatching Leicester City 4-2, Chelsea will do battle with European champions, Manchester City.

Legit.ng reports that both Chelsea versus Manchester City games played this season have ended even, including a thrilling eight-goal classic at Stamford Bridge in November 2023.

Legit.ng reports that the FA Cup semifinal ties will be played at Wembley in London on April 20 and 21.

FA Cup 2023-2024 semi-final draw

Coventry City vs Man United

Man City vs Chelsea

2023–24 FA Cup

The 2023–24 FA Cup is the 143rd season of the tournament — the oldest football tournament in the world.

The winners of the cup will qualify for the 2024–25 UEFA Europa League league stage, as well as earn the right to play against the winners of the 2023–2024 English Premier League (EPL) in the 2024 FA Community Shield.

More to follow...

Source: Legit.ng