BREAKING: Man United Reach FA Cup Semi finals With Epic Extra time Win Over Liverpool
Manchester, England - Manchester United saw off the challenge of eternal rivals, Liverpool, on Sunday, March 17, to progress to the semifinal of the English FA Cup.
First played during the 1871–72 season, it is the oldest national football competition in the world.
In a captivating seven-goal thriller at Old Trafford, United edged Liverpool 4-3 after 120 minutes of football.
The knockout match had seven different goalscorers. While Scott McTominay, Antony, Marcus Rashford, and Amad Diallo, were on the scoresheet for the home side, Alexis Mac Allister, Mohamed Salah, and Harvey Elliot netted for Jurgen Klopp's side.
