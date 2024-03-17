Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering sports and football.

Manchester, England - Manchester United saw off the challenge of eternal rivals, Liverpool, on Sunday, March 17, to progress to the semifinal of the English FA Cup.

First played during the 1871–72 season, it is the oldest national football competition in the world.

Manchester United are aiming for their 13th FA Cup title. Photo credit: Robbie Jay Barratt

Source: Getty Images

In a captivating seven-goal thriller at Old Trafford, United edged Liverpool 4-3 after 120 minutes of football.

The knockout match had seven different goalscorers. While Scott McTominay, Antony, Marcus Rashford, and Amad Diallo, were on the scoresheet for the home side, Alexis Mac Allister, Mohamed Salah, and Harvey Elliot netted for Jurgen Klopp's side.

More to come...

