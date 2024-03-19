The Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) has confirmed that former Super Eagles player Finidi George will lead the Nigerian football team in forthcoming international friendly matches against Ghana and Mali.

After Jose Peseiro's contract expired when the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations ended, the Super Eagles' coaching position became vacant.

Finidi holds first meeting as Super Eagles' coach. Credit: @ng_supereagles

Source: Instagram

According to reports, the Nigeria Football Federation's Technical Director and former Ajax winger could take over as interim manager.

The Enyimba FC coach was one of Peseiro's longest-serving assistants, spending 22 months with the Portuguese coach. His familiarity with the squad is a benefit ahead of the Ghana and Mali games.

The Super Eagles have already begun preparing for the matches, having opened a camp in Marrakech, Morocco. Ten players have been verified as having arrived at the camp.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The long-running rivalry between Nigeria and Ghana is scheduled to resume on March 22nd, after which Nigeria will face Mali on March 26th.

A trending video online captured the significant moment when the football pundit was in a conference meeting with Super Eagles team officials.

Source: Legit.ng