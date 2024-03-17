Harry Kane is injured and his involvement in the UEFA champions league (UCL) last-eight clash against Arsenal in early April is currently uncertain

Kane scored his 31st Bundesliga goal of the season in Bayern’s 5-2 victory at Darmstadt on Saturday, March 16, but limped off in the 82nd minute after suffering a blow to his left ankle

Given Kane's injury, some Arsenal fans are already hoping that the former Tottenham Hotspur man would not be fit for Bayern's continental clash against the Gunners

London, England - Arsenal fans are currently in a jubilant mood following the news of an injury sustained by Bayern Munich star striker, Harry Kane.

As reported by Goal on Sunday, March 17, the England captain was quickly subbed off in the Bundesliga match against Darmstadt after he crashed into the frame of the goal and injured his ankle in the process.

Harry Kane was forced off injured in Bayern Munich's last match. Photo credit: Sebastian El-Saqqa - firo sportphoto

Doubts were raised over Kane's participation in his national team's upcoming friendly matches after Bayern Munich manager, Thomas Tuchel, only confirmed that the striker had twisted his ankle.

Subsequently, Bayern said Kane, 30, would still join up with England for international duty. BBC noted the German club's stance.

A statement from the German club said:

"The striker has still travelled to international duty with England and will be treated by the team doctors there, in close consultation with the FC Bayern medical department."

Harry Kane injury latest

Against the backdrop of the update, some Arsenal fans in Nigeria took to social media to express their delight.

Legit.ng captures some comments on X (formerly Twitter) below:

Ibukun Aluko wrote:

"Congratulations to Arsenal, we are officially in the Semifinals."

@Re_birth499 said:

"I speak for all Arsenal fans when I say this is a good news."

@omorogiec commented:

"The task ahead is already looking easy for us.

"Arsenal! Arsenal!! Arsenal!"

