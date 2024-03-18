Super Eagles player, Bright Osayi-Samuel, was forced to defend himself, as Trabzonspor fans stormed the pitch and attacked Fenerbahce players after the Super Lig match on Sunday, March 17

Fenerbahce triumphed 3-2 and Osayi-Samuel and his teammates were met with violence as they celebrated their hard-earned victory

That prompted the 2023 AFCON silver medalist to protect himself, knocking down at least two unruly opposition supporters

Trabzon, Turkey - Super Eagles of Nigeria and Fenerbahce of Turkey defender, Bright Osayi-Samuel, fought with opposition supporters.

Legit.ng reports that the duel happened after the Turkish Super Lig match between Trabzonspor and Fenerbahce at the Papara Park on Sunday, March 17, 2024.

A Trabzonspor supporter charged onto the pitch before former QPR star, Bright Osayi-Samuel angrily reacted. Photo credit: Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

In viral videos seen by Legit.ng, the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023 finalist knocked down at least two fans who had violently invaded the pitch as stewards and players on the pitch interfered in the chaotic scenes.

Watch the videos below:

Why Osayi-Samuel punched fans

Fenerbahce won the intense encounter 3-2, with former Chelsea striker, Michy Batshuayi, netting the decisive goal in the closing stages after ex-Manchester United midfielder Fred had scored twice.

With tensions already high, disgraceful scenes took place following the final whistle as several Trabzonspor supporters invaded the pitch and confronted Fenerbahce's players, who were forced to defend themselves -- including Osayi-Samuel.

Daily Mail UK noted the violent scenes.

Trabzonspor vs Fenerbahce incident: FIFA president reacts

Meanwhile, FIFA president, Gianni Infantino, has called for action after Trabzonspor supporters invaded the pitch and clashed with Fenerbahce players on Sunday night, March 17.

Infantino described the violence as "absolutely unacceptable" and called on the "relevant authorities" to ensure action is taken.

In a statement posted by FIFA Media's X page on Monday morning, March 18, Infantino said:

“I have said it before, and I will say it again - without exception, in football, all players have to be safe and secure to play the game which brings such joy to so many people all over the world.

“I call on the relevant authorities to ensure that this is respected at all levels and for the perpetrators of the shocking events in Trabzon to be held accountable for their actions.”

