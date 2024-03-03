Football transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, has disclosed that two clubs have set their sights on Nigeria's standout goalkeeper, Stanley Nwabali

Nwabali is widely expected to seek greener pastures this summer following his impressive performance for the Super Eagles during the AFCON 2023

Legit.ng reports that the Chippa United goalie kept four clean sheets en route to the Super Eagles silver medal achievement in Ivory Coast

Port Elizabeth, South Africa - Super Eagles of Nigeria goalkeeper, Stanley Nwabali, is reportedly on the list of different clubs.

According to football transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, Al Ettifaq in Saudi Arabia and Queens Park Rangers (QPR) in the United Kingdom (UK) about the shot-stopper.

Stanley Nwabali tries to catch the ball during the AFCON 2023 semi-final match between Nigeria and South Africa at the Stade de la Paix in Bouake on February 7, 2024. Photo credit: Issouf Sanogo

The transfer guru said via his verified X handle on Sunday morning, March 3, that Nwabali's South African club, Chippa United, will consider his future move in the next months.

Legit.ng reports that Nwabali was one of the stars of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023.

The 27-year-old former Enyimba and Katsina United man only missed out on the AFCON 2023’s Goalkeeper of the Tournament award based on the number of goals conceded. South Africa's Ronwen Williams won the award after letting in just two goals during the tournament in Ivory Coast.

Nwabali on the other hand, conceded four goals, two of which came in the final against hosts Ivory Coast, while keeping four clean sheets in the seven matches he played in the AFCON 2023. His confidence and organisation at the back have been lauded by most observers.

Nwabali only recently returned to Chippa United.

He was in goal against Stellenbosch FC in the South African Premier Soccer League (PSL) match on Friday, March 1, where his team played 1-1.

