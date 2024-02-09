





She said Nwabali is from her community.

Source: TikTok

Clip of her and Nwabali on video call:

Photo of her and Nwabali:

Nigerians react to her moment with Nwabali

Adebukola_prettyb1 said:

''Even if u stay 1 thing about footballer dat I noticed is dey always prefer to marry a lady 4rm anoder country becoz we here in Nigeria has been pt bad."

Frank said:

"You're with him and you left him and now he's the man of the moment.. you go explain but no evidence."

Lilian said:

"Y una de talk say na lie, na editing i don't get, shey de guy fall frm sky ni, abi him no get humble beginnings, na wa o."

paradisejack2409 said:

"You sure say you don marry since den?? na you been dey give am badlock thank God him break up with you."

Kindnex said:

"Abeg make no body drag my picture like this when I finally blow oo."

Naira Na Asia said:

"Best revenge in life is to become successful."

jayreal914 said:

''If you like post u and Him for bed, we still no go gree."

Your Crush said:

"Very soon those who have my current photo will use it as evidence that the knew me

"Amen."

Fans storm Nwabali's dad's house

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported a video showing excited fans at Nwabali's father's house.

Shortly after Nigeria beat South Africa, many fans trooped to the streets and stormed Nwabali's father's house in Rivers State.

Videos made the rounds on social media, showing a large crowd cheering the Super Eagles' goalkeeper. Netizens started to call Nwabali many names, including Great Wall of Nigeria, Protector of the Realm, and more.

Source: Legit.ng