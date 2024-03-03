A former Super Falcons goalkeeper, Bidemi Aluko-Olaseni has died of one of the most dreaded diseases of the 20th century, cancer

Legit.ng reports that Aluko-Olaseni passed away after an eight-year battle with the disease

Reacting to the sad news, the NFF in a post via its X account, on Saturday, March 2, expressed sadness over the death of the former shot-stopper

FCT, Abuja - A former goalkeeper of the Super Falcons of Nigeria, Bidemi Aluko-Olaseni, has died.

Aluko-Olaseni’s death was confirmed by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) on Saturday night, March 2, via its official X (formerly Twitter) handle.

Bidemi Aluko-Olaseni is no more. Photo credit @thenff

Source: Twitter

The former Nigerian international died of cancer.

The NFF tweeted:

We are sad to hear of the passing of former @NGSuper_Falcons goalkeeper, Bidemi Aluko-Olaseni after an eight-year battle with cancer.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the family. May her gentle soul rest in peace.

Peseiro, others mourn Aluko

Reacting to the news of Aluko's death, former Super Eagles manager, Jose Peseiro, sent his prayers via his known X handle. He used an emoji which symbolises prayer.

Another social media user, @DarioSchne57434, tweeted:

Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and loved ones. Rest in peace.

Joseph Gbagir commented on X:

May her soul and the souls of all the faithful departed through the mercy of God rest in peace. Amen.

Bidemi Aluko’s battle with cancer

Back in 2019, Bidemi Aluko courageously revealed her battle with breast cancer, diagnosed in 2017, while playing for Rivers Angels, per a report by TVC News.

She sought financial assistance for treatment and battled the illness but has now succumbed to death reportedly aged 30.

