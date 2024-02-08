Nigeria’s Super Eagles goalkeeper, Nwabali, has thanked the millions of people rooting for him during the AFCON games

The goalkeeper was one of the major instruments that made Nigeria's team to qualify for the AFCON finals

Netizens have continued to show their support and appreciation for the goalkeeper in the comments section of the video

Super Eagles and Chippa United FC goalkeeper, Stanley Nwabali, has been appreciated everyone who made Nigeria's win possible.

Nwabali, who was voted man of the match against South Africa, refused to take the credit following Nigeria’s penalty shootout as he attributed his victory to the Super Eagles team.

Nigeria's goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali appreciates supporters Photo credit: @supersporttv/Instagram.

Nwabali thanks supporters for making Nigeria's win possible

The goalkeeper saved two penalty kicks to win against South Africa on Tuesday night.

While making his speech, he thanked Nigerians, his management, and his coaches.

In his words:

“I really appreciate millions of Nigerians supporting me, I wanted to make them happy. I saw give God the glory and honour. It has been a good team performance throughout this tournament. I really appreciate the management and coaches. These guys have really guided me a lot throughout this tournament, and I feel so happy.”

Netizens drum support for Nwabali

Netizens showed their support and appreciation for the goalkeeper for his impressive display.

@richyfunkystyle reacted:

“THIS GUY IS A PURE REPLICA OF FORMER SUPER EAGLE'S GOALKEEPER @vincentenyeama001.”

@wizkid_blogger_ reacted:

“Drop some hearts for this guy.”

SarahDave said:

"I didn't know this was how he speaks."

@maybelleluv said:

“No worry bro better football club Awaits you, you are now trending and famous Dem go dey rush you now.”

@dailywebmedia said:

“Tonight's Victory Suppose even Collect Grammy Award, The Super Eagles has Successfully Downgraded The Bafana Bafana To Banana Banana.”

Chinenyeee reacted:

"First time hearing his voice he has Igbotic accent like me."

@lulusmooth reacted:

“We know no expect it but God made it happen.”

@cosmas.property said:

“Bro we love you and we are proud of you.”

@real_funkymallam reacted:

“Man of the match.”

@asoebi_blogger reacted:

“God bless you NWA- BALL.”

@helendaniels2594 said:

“We love you more, you made us proud.”

Man correctly predicts 7 AFCON matches

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man became famous after correctly predicting seven rounds of 16 games in the ongoing African Cup of Nations (AFCON). The man, Amadu Raheem Komba Gbandeh, said on Facebook that he had told people what would happen, and they never believed him.

In his predictions dropped before the matches were played, Amadu said Guinea would beat Equatorial Guinea and that Senegal would lose on penalties to Ivory Coast, and all he said came to pass. Amadu also said that Mali would beat Burkina Faso and DR. Congo would triumph over Egypt, and these also happened.

His prediction about Nigeria beating Cameroon also came to pass, and the same thing happened in the game between Cape Verde and Mauritania. However, Amadu's prediction about the game between South Africa and Morroco failed as the former trashed the latter with two goals to nothing.

