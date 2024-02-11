Nigerian goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali responded to the criticism that he had not faced the same challenge as his South African rival

In a Youtube short video, the Nigerian goalkeeper stated that any criticism he received was part of football moments

Nwaballi revealed that despite the criticism, he would carry on supporting his team and doing his utmost best

Facing the criticism that he had not been as challenged as his South African counterpart, Nigerian goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali spoke out in a Youtube short video.

The Nigerian goalkeeper expressed that he understood that criticism was part of football moments, and he did not let it affect him personally.

He speaks on criticism. Photo credit: @eaglestrackerNG/Youtube

Source: Youtube

Nwaballi confessed that no matter what the critics said, he would not stop supporting his team and giving his best to see super eagles’ achieve victory.

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng