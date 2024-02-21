Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public journalism.

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Ibrahim Khalil Gaga as executive director, corporate services, at the Nigerian Export-Import Bank (NEXIM).

This update was given on Wednesday, February 21, by the presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale. The appointment comes at a time Nigerians are facing one of the West African nation's worst economic crises in years.

Ibrahim Khalil Gaga gets Nigerian Export-Import Bank's top role. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Tinubu hopeful for Khalil Gaga

Gaga, a lawyer, has gained over 25 years of experience in the banking sector as well as in legal services.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Before his appointment, he was the board secretary and legal adviser at NEXIM Bank.

The statement by the presidency :

"The president expects that Gaga will bring to his new role renewed zeal and diligence to enhance NEXIM's mandate of providing finance, risk mitigation services, accurate trade and market information, as well as export advisory services to Nigerians in full support of the economic development agenda of his administration."

Legit.ng reports that the agency Gaga would lead, NEXIM, is an export credit agency.

In its function, NEXIM focuses on the development and expansion of the non-oil sectors of the Nigerian economy, to reduce the country's over-reliance on oil exports.

More to come...

Source: Legit.ng