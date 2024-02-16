Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen returned to his international club after Nigeria secured second place at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast

The Napoli striker was reported to have lost some weight after featuring in all seven games at AFCON 2023

A video captured the moment Osimhen landed at the airport as journalists flocked around to inquire about his fitness

Nigerian Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen has returned to his international football club, Napoli, following their second place at the just concluded AFCON 2023.

A viral video sighted by Legit.ng saw the striker dressed in a black hoodie to cover his identity immediately after he landed at the Italian airport.

Victor Osimhen returns to Napoli after AFCON. Credit: @victorosimhen9

Source: Instagram

However, some groups of journalists were already on standby, ready to welcome him, as if they had been informed earlier of his coming.

Fielding questions from the press demanded whether Osimhen was mentally and physically ready to play for his club this coming weekend.

The former Lille striker was in haste, trying to dodge the questions thrown at him as he quickly entered a parked jeep waiting for him.

Reports showed that Osimhen lost 3–4 kg in weight during the AFCON 2023 competition due to the stress he encountered even after the tournament's conclusion.

Following that, his club worries about his physical fitness in their match against Barcelona on Wednesday, February 21.

See his video below:

Reactions trail Osimhen's return to Napoli

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below

@andreudotai:

"Osimehn is pissed… man gave everything for Nigeria but got they broke his heart."

@Chachababby:

"Wow they love him."

@jessotu:

"En for talk "make una free me na" Nonsense."

@giddiehorne:

"Lol na Iwobi anger this one carry enter Napoli."

@flozay_classics:

"My guy still de vex Una go de worry am Some of this fans own too much abg."

Victor Osimhen cautions Nigerians dragging Alex Iwobi

The Super Eagles superstar asked his fellow Nigerians to remain objective when criticising them following the negative comments and insults.

Alex Iwobi has been getting. Among other Eagles who have spoken, Osimhen added that fans should understand that footballers were just humans like them.

He went on to say that the bad comments Iwobi had been getting online could affect him mentally and make him lose focus and form.

Source: Legit.ng