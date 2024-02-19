AFCON 2023 concluded with a historic moment as winning coach Emerse Fae etched his name into the records of African football history

The 34th edition of AFCON saw the host nation, Ivory Coast, claim their third continental title under the tutelage of Fae who had only been the head coach for 18 days

Legit.ng reports that apart from Fae, Nigeria's Stephen Keshi and nine other local coaches have won the coveted AFCON title

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering sports and football.

Abidjan, Ivory Coast - Many European football coaches have made a name for themselves in Africa, and some have coached at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Examples are the Frenchman Claude Le Roy, nicknamed "the White Wizard"; the German Winfried Schäfer; and Herve Renard, another Frenchman who won the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) with Zambia and Ivory Coast.

Ivorian Emerse Fae (left) is the 11th African coach to win the AFCON. Photo credits: Issouf Sanogo, Alexander Joe, Kenzo Tribouillard

Source: Getty Images

For the most part, African coaches have been forced to settle for interim positions, often replaced before major competitions.

Of the 34 editions of the AFCON since its creation in 1957, more than 15 have been won by native coaches. Of these, Charles Kumi Gyamfi of Ghana and Hassan Shehata of Egypt lifted the trophy three times each with their respective nations.

Now, African nations are putting their trust in their coaches, and it is paying off. Local coaches have won the last three AFCON tournaments.

Emerse Fae, the recently crowned champion coach of the AFCON 2023, is the 11th African tactician to successfully guide their teams to AFCON continental glory.

The 40-year-old who took over from sacked coach Jean-Louis Gasset midway through the tournament led the hosts to secure their third continental title with a remarkable comeback, clinching a 2-1 victory over the Super Eagles of Nigeria on February 11.

Legit.ng highlights the full list of African coaches who are AFCON winners:

Sudan 1957: Mourad Fahmy (Egypt) Ghana 1963: Charles Gyamfi (Ghana) Tunisia 1965: Charles Gyamfi (Ghana) Ghana 1978: Fred Osam Doudu (Ghana) Libya 1982: Charles Gyamfi (Ghana) Algeria 1990: Abdelhamid Kermali (Algeria) Senegal 1992: Martial Yeo (Cote d’Ivoire) South Africa 1996: Clive Barker (South Africa) Burkina Faso 1998: Mohamed Al Gohari (Egypt) Egypt 2006: Hassan Shehata (Egypt) Ghana 2008: Hassan Shehata (Egypt) Angola 2010: Hassan Shehata (Egypt) South Africa 2013: Stephen Keshi (Nigeria) Egypt 2019: Djamel Belmadi (Algeria) Cameroon 2021: Aliou Cisse (Senegal) Cote d’Ivoire 2023: Emerse Fae (Cote d’Ivoire)

