The federal government of Nigeria has received the Super Eagles of Nigeria after their outing at the African Cup of Nations (AFCON)

The 25-man squad was treated with a breakfast reception at the Transcorp Hilton Abuja on Tuesday, February 13

On Sunday, February 11, Nigeria suffered a 2-1 loss to the host country, Cote D'Ivoire, in the AFCON final at Abidjan's Alassane Ouattara Stadium

Legit.ng journalist Segun Adeyemi has over 9 years of experience covering political events, civil societies, courts, and metro

FCT, Abuja - The Super Eagles squad has arrived in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, following their runner-up finish in the recently concluded African Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

Nigeria was defeated 2-1 by the host nation, Cote D'Ivoire, in the AFCON final held at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium in Abidjan on Sunday, February 11.

The federal government hosted the Super Eagles at the Transcorp Hilton. Photo Credit: Damilola Aina

Source: UGC

Influential figures in the squad, such as Alex Iwobi, Ahmed Musa, Victor Osimhen, Ola Aina, Frank Onyeka, Calvin Bassey, Ademola Lookman, Kenneth Omeruo, Joe Aribo, and Williams Trost Ekong, are presently attending a reception breakfast at Transcorp Hilton in Abuja.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Members of the coaching staff also attend this event.

Peseiro reflects on AFCON deafeat

The Super Eagles recently expressed disappointment following their defeat in the 2023 CAF African Cup of Nations final.

Super Eagles head coach Jose Peseiro discussed various factors he believed contributed to the Nigerian national team's 2-1 loss in the final of the 34th Africa Cup of Nations on Sunday.

Despite solid performances leading up to the Stade Alassane Ouattara, Ebimpe final, many anticipated the Super Eagles would secure their fourth AFCON title in Abidjan.

However, the hosts rallied from a goal behind to claim a 2-1 win, clinching their third AFCON title after victories in 1992 and 2015.

Peseiro no longer with Super Eagles after losing AFCON final to Ivory Coast

The contract of Jose Peseiro as coach of the Super Eagles of Nigeria has expired after the conclusion of AFCON 2023.

Peseiro extended his contract with the Super Eagles in September 2023 after his initial one-year contract ran out in July.

The 63-year-old Portuguese was given the target of leading the Super Eagles to at least the semi-finals of the AFCON 2023.

Source: Legit.ng