Super Eagles of Nigeria’s Nathan Tella came off the bench for Bundesliga high-flyers, Bayer Leverkusen, but it was fellow African, Amine Adli, who saved the club

Tella was substituted on just moments after the hosts, Heidenheim, halved the deficit and Leverkusen won the match 2-1

The victory means Leverkusen have extended their impressive run to 32 matches unbeaten and currently lead with eight points

Leverkusen, Germany - Super Eagles of Nigeria winger, Nathan Tella, was in action as Bayer Leverkusen secured a record-equaling win against Heidenheim in the Bundesliga.

Tella, 24, was brought on with two minutes left as Leverkusen beat Heidenheim 2-1 on Saturday, February 17.

Xabi Alonso's team have not lost a match in the 2023-2024 season (domestic and European competitions), equalling Bayern Munich's record run of 32 unbeaten matches from 2020.

Leverkusen, who have won 28 and drawn four matches in all competitions, lead the Bundesliga standings with 58 points, eight ahead of Bayern who play VfL Bochum on Sunday, February 18.

Bayern can cut the lead to five points if they beat Bochum.

Tella's appearance with Super Eagles

On November 10, 2023, Tella was called up by Nigeria head coach, José Peseiro for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Lesotho and Zimbabwe.

He was not used against Lesotho but started the 1-1 draw with Zimbabwe at the Huye Stadium in Rwanda.

Coach Peseiro did not call up Tella for the final Super Eagles squad to the AFCON 2023 in Ivory Coast.

