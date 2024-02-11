CAF has conducted an online poll with regard to the final of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON)

Legit.ng reports that the Super Eagles face the hosts, Ivory Coast, who they beat 1-0 in the group stage in the final at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium in Abidjan on Sunday, February 11

Going by CAF's poll, the Nigerians, tutored by Portuguese manager, Jose Peseiro, are the favourites to win the match

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering sports and football.

Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire - A poll by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) has predicted victory for the Super Eagles of Nigeria against the Elephants of Ivory Coast (also known as Cote d'Ivoire).

Legit.ng reports that the Super Eagles confront the Ivorians who are the host of the AFCON 2023 in the final of the prestigious tournament on Sunday night, February 11.

The final of the 34th edition of AFCON will be contested between Nigeria and Ivory Coast (Cote d'Ivoire). Photo credits: Anadolu, Franck Fife

Source: Getty Images

Ahead of the match, CAF, through its verified X (formerly Twitter) handle, made a post asking the public to pick the likely winner.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

After the 6-hour survey ended, Nigeria garnered over 60% of the total votes cast while their opponents collected the rest.

12, 000+ people voted in the online poll.

It is noteworthy that X polls are not real life.

A rematch of a tight Group A contest will be experienced on Sunday, February 11, as the Super Eagles battle the AFCON 2023 hosts in Sunday’s showpiece.

Nigeria won one nil when both sides met in the group stage on January 18 thanks to a second-half penalty from defender and stand-in captain, William Troost-Ekong.

What to read about Nigeria vs Ivory Coast

AFCON: Tinubu makes promise to Super Eagles

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the federal government promised to reward the Super Eagles of Nigeria "for their commitment and dedication in reaching the final of the ongoing AFCON 2023 in Côte d’Ivoire".

Vice president (VP), Kashim Shettima, informed the players and their officials in the dressing room about this development following their victory over South Africa in the semi-final on Wednesday, February 7.

Shettima said the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration and Nigerians are proud of the Super Eagles' accomplishment.

Source: Legit.ng