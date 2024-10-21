The Super Eagles of Nigeria endured a difficult 16 hours under hostage situations at Al Abraq International Airport

This incident led to the postponement of their AFCON 2025 qualifier match after CAF launched an investigation

A Libyan football official has called for strict internal sanctions for those involved in the mistreatment of the Eagles

The Nigerian national team were left stranded at Al Abraq International Airport after their flight, which was due to land in Benghazi, was dangerously rerouted.

They were left at the airport without basic amenities for about 16 hours, which led to the postponement of the match after CAF launched an official investigation.

Libyan official calls for strict sanctions

According to Al Ahrar TV, CAF issued an ultimatum of yesterday, Sunday, October 20, 2024, to the Libyan and Nigerian Football Federations to submit official evidence.

A Libyan football director, Al-Siddiq Abu Hadima, has urged for tough internal sanctions against those responsible for the mistreatment of the Nigerians, especially if they are unable to provide evidence.

“This negligence - if it happened - constitutes a betrayal of trust and a lack of awareness of the gravity of responsibility,” he told Al Wasat via The Guardian NG.

“Then they must be prosecuted and permanently dismissed.”

The former president of Al Dhahra views it differently from his compatriots, who have pleaded for mercy from CAF, claiming that the federation is not complicit and that higher authority is responsible for the plane diversion.

CAF's verdict is expected to arrive this week when the organisation meets for its annual meeting in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, with some reports in the media suggesting Libya will take the fall.

Ex-Libyan star slams Nigeria

Legit.ng reported that a Libyan footballer accused Nigerian players of using their popularity to influence the media after their airport hostage ordeal at Al Abraq.

The Besiktas star subtly indicted his country with his statement suggesting the North Africans acted in retaliation for their experience in Nigeria during their visit for the first leg.

