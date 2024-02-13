Nigeria came second in the just concluded AFCON tournament but Jose Peseiro's tactical decision and lineup of players have been blamed for the development

Following the conclusion of the tournament, the Super Eagles of Nigeria have returned back to the country

However, the NFF would decide if Peseiro's continues as the Eagles coach or not in an emergency meeting

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) is set to hold an emergency meeting to decide whether to extend Jose Peseiro’s contract with the Super Eagles or allow him to leave following the conclusion of the 34th Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

NFF is set to determine the fate of Super Eagles Coach Peseiro as reports noted his contract was tied to AFCON. Photo credit: @drpenking, @SuperEagles

Source: Twitter

As reported by The Guardian, Peseiro’s initial contract was extended to after the AFCON as stipulated in his deal, which was expected to have ended last year if the championship had held as scheduled from January to February 2023.

"2023 AFCON will determine Peseiro's fate" - Sports minister

Meanwhile, the NFF President, Ibrahim Gusau, had told the media that the Portuguese’s contract would not be extended no matter the outcome of the 2023 AFCON, but some members of the federation’s board started pleading for his continued stay when the national team, against all expectations, marched confidently to the final of the competition.

According to a board member, who pleaded anonymity, the manner of Sunday’s defeat has shown that Peseiro is not the right coach to lead the team to success.

Despite the outcome of Sunday's match, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has awarded all members of the Super Eagles with the national honour of the Member of the Order of Niger (MON).

AFCON final loss: Peseiro no longer with Super Eagles

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Jose Peseiro's contract as the Super Eagles coach expired following the conclusion of the CAF AFCON 2023 tournament.

According to OwnGoalNigeria.com, the option of a two-year-old deal after meeting the semi-final target is up to Peseiro to decide on.

The Portuguese tactician led Nigeria to the AFCON final, where the Super Eagles lost to the Elephant of Cote Divoire, the host nation.

Source: Legit.ng