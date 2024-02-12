Despite Nigeria's loss, VP Kashim Shettima has hailed the Super Eagles over their performance at the AFCON final

Shettima maintained that the national team players did their best and there was nothing to regret over their performance

According to the Vice President, the Eagles should celebrate for coming close to winning the trophy of the tournament

Vice President Kashim Shettima has urged the Super Eagles of Nigeria to brace up and celebrate their performance at the just-concluded African Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023, held in Côte d’Ivoire.

Shettima celebrates with the Super Eagles after emerging second at the AFCON tournament. He appreciated their performance. Photo credit: @officialSKSM

Shetima hails Super Eagles after loss to Ivory Coast

Recall that Cote d’Ivoire, 2023 AFCON hosts, are Africa's new champions after the Elephants came crushed the Eagles, from a goal down in the first half to secure victory.

Two second-half goals from Franck Kessie and Sebastien Haller gave the Elephants their third AFCON triumph.

In a now-viral video, Shettima urged the Super Eagles to focus on the next tournament and prepare better.

He said:

"Yes, we have tried our best and be rest assured that there is always a next time. You must resolve in your mind and know that the tragedy of life lies in not reaching your goal, but it is a tragedy in life having no goal to reach.

"The nation is proud of you, you are the source of our national unity, because when the Super Eagles plays, no race, no region, no religion, you unite the nation.

"It isn't a calamity to die with dreams unfulfilled but it is a calamity not to dream. There is always a next time, we are proud of you guys.

"Some countries exited three weeks ago, we have come this far, so close, be rest assured that we will come stronger in the next tournament. There is a cause for celebration."

Watch the video below:

William Troost Ekong, Nigeria's captain, becomes best player of the tournament

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that William Troost Ekong, the Super Eagles captain, was crowned the best player of the 2023 AFCON tournament in Cote d'Ivoire on Sunday, February 11.

Ekong played a pivotal role in guiding the Super Eagles from the initial stages to the final of the competition.

Despite the early success, the joy was short-lived as Franck Kessie and Sebastian Haller managed to overturn the lead.

