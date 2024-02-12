Super Eagles camp was said to be boiling as many players have been reportedly planning to retire from the national team

Nigerian sports journalist who had been reporting the 2023 AFCON from Cote d'Ivoire, Adepoju Samuel, called on NFF to engage the players to build a team ahead of the 2024 AFCON and 2026 World Cup

Samuel also frowned against the consistent sacking of coaches and urged that the contract of Jose Peseiro be extended for at least two years

Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire - Many Super Eagles players have been reportedly planning to retire from playing for the national team following their defeat at the final of the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) to the host Cote d'Ivoire.

Veteran sports journalist Adepoju Tobi Samuel disclosed the development in a tweet on Monday, February 12, while calling on the Nigeria Football Federation to immediately swing into action by engaging the players.

The sports analyst posited that players above 30 can be allowed to retire from the national team, but the football regulating body must ensure that players below 30 are retained for the 2025 AFCON and World Cup in 2026.

Why NFF should engage Super Eagles players

Samuel maintained that the setback at the 2023 AFCON should not be the end because the Eagles can still achieve many things by working together.

His tweet partly read:

"This is the time for the NFF to engage the players and create the atmosphere that they are loved and the AFCON setback is not the end of life. We can continue working and win in 2025.

"Yes, some players are due for retirement, and those due for retirement will make an announcement in the next few weeks, but the names my sources told me should still be in the team for next year's AFCON and 2026 World Cup, players below 30."

Why should Jose Peseiro be retained?

He further maintained that the contract of Coach Jose Poseiro should be extended, adding that it was becoming a regular culture of the country to be sacking coaches but Nigeria has only been able to win one AFCON since 2013.

He suggested:

"On Peseiro, we have been here before, sacking and changing coaches, and we have managed just one AFCON final since 2013.

"Peseiro should get a contract extension, this time a long-term contract that will show a sign of respect for the manager. A two-year contract that will cover the 2025 AFCON and 2026 World Cup (Qualifiers and Tournaments), clauses of termination should be based on performance and results."

