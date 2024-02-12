Super Eagles official captain, Ahmed Musa, has reflected on the Nigerian team's journey in the AFCON 2023 tournament

Musa said despite the final defeat to hosts Ivory Coast, he is filled with immense pride for the Super Eagles

Legit.ng reports that the former CSKA Moscow and Leicester City forward praised the team's unity on the field which he said transcended religious and tribal differences

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering sports and football.

Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire - Super Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa, on Monday, February 12, said despite the twists and turns of football, "our team stood strong".

Musa, who was deployed in a fringe role, said his teammates displayed "resilience and determination that resonated with fans across the nation".

Ahmed Musa offered support to the Nigerian team mostly from the bench. Photo credit: Franck Fife

Source: Getty Images

AFCON final: "Thank you, Nigeria" - Musa

The Kano Pillars legend praised Nigerians for their "unwavering dedication" and support during the just-concluded AFCON 2023.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Musa, 31, put up the message on his verified X (formerly Twitter) page.

The full post reads:

"Reflecting on our journey in the AFCON tournament, I'm filled with immense pride for the Nigerian Super Eagles. Though we may have fallen short of the championship, our unity on the field transcended religious and tribal differences, reminding us of the power of football to bring us together. Despite the twists and turns of the game, our team stood strong, displaying resilience and determination that resonated with fans across the nation.

"To all our incredible supporters, your unwavering dedication and chants lifted us higher than ever before. Your passion for the game and for our country is truly inspiring. In a time where economic challenges weigh heavily on our shoulders, let us carry the same spirit of unity beyond the football pitch and into every aspect of our lives.

"As we face the hurdles ahead, let's remember that together, we are stronger. Let's channel the same energy and comradeship we experienced during the tournament into tackling the obstacles that lie ahead. Let's embrace our diversity as a strength and stand united as one nation, one team, one family.

"Thank you, Nigeria, for your undying support. Let's continue to strive for greatness, both on and off the field."

What to read about Super Eagles:

AFCON final: Cote d'Ivoire beat Super Eagles

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Elephant of Cote d'Ivoire became the winner of the 2023 AFCON by defeating the Super Eagles two goals to one at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium on Sunday night, February 11.

The Ivorians beat Nigeria with strikes from Franck Kessie and Sebastien Haller, which cancelled the opening goal by the Super Eagle's captain, Troost-Ekong.

Source: Legit.ng