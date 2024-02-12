The AFCON 2023 referee who officiated the final match between Nigeria and the host country, Ivory Coast seems to be on the bad books of many

Some journalists and key players of the Super Eagles maintained strongly that Dahane Beida worked in favour of the Elephants of Ivory Coast

This they noted contributed to Nigeria's loss to the much talked about match on Sunday, February 11

Mauritanian referee Dahane Beida has come under heavy criticism for his performance during the final of the 2023 AFCON match between the Super Eagles and hosts Ivory Coast at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium, Abidjan, on Sunday, February 11.

The Elephants of Ivory Coast defeated the Super Eagles of Nigeria 2-1 to claim their third title.

The officiating at the tournament has been commended all over the world but Beida was caught in the midst of some poor decisions against Nigeria during the encounter, which many said resulted in the Eagles' loss at the tournament.

The Punch reported on Monday, February 12, that the Mauritanian official, in front of over 60, 000 Ivorians, called for a number of fouls in favour of the host country but failed to reciprocate in obvious situations for the Eagles.

Meanwhile, the Super Eagles midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi, who missed the tournament due to injury reacted and wrote in pidgin English:

“Ref na wa o.”

Journalists also joined in the criticism, as some maintained that the referee clearly struggled with the occasion.

“Puzzling choice of referee for the final. Favour probably prevailed over labour,” Journalist Biola Kazeem noted.

Also, a UK-based Nigerian educationist, Dipo Awojide, also decried the poor officiating.

He noted that the “the referee has been awful. He is cheating!”

Nigerian RnB singer, Johnny Drille, also commented on the referee’s performance, noting, “This ref is against us. Nothing you can tell me.”

