Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly blocked Victor Boniface’s move to Al Nassr by choosing Jhon Duran instead

Nigerian journalist Buchi Laba claims no signing happens at the club without Ronaldo’s approval

Despite being Ronaldo’s pick, Jhon Duran is now reportedly unhappy at Al Nassr and is seeking to leave the club

Cristiano Ronaldo may be known for scoring goals on the pitch, but off the field, he is reportedly calling the shots at Al Nassr, literally.

According to Nigerian journalist Onyebuchi Onokala, also known as Buchi Laba, the Portuguese icon allegedly played a key role in halting Victor Boniface’s move to the Saudi Arabian club in January.

Victor Boniface had reached a verbal agreement to join Al Nassr in January before the deal fell through. Photo by DeFodi Images

Source: Getty Images

Boniface, a standout striker for Bayer Leverkusen, was reportedly on the verge of a big-money move to the Saudi Pro League side in January.

But just when the deal seemed sealed, Al Nassr suddenly pulled out, and it turns out, Ronaldo might have been the reason.

Ronaldo’s approval allegedly required

In a tweet that set Nigerian football Twitter buzzing, Buchi Laba claimed that every signing at Al Nassr must be approved by Ronaldo, including that of players and even the head coach.

“Al Nassr negotiated for [Jhon] Duran and Victor Boniface, and at the end they put both names on the table for Cristiano Ronaldo to pick one. Ronaldo selected Duran,” he posted on X, (formerly Twitter).

Boniface had already reached an agreement and reportedly accepted a bumper contract, making the late U-turn even more puzzling at the time.

The Super Eagles striker was said to be excited about the move, but with Ronaldo giving the green light to Aston Villa’s Jhon Duran instead, the Nigerian's dream move was off the table.

Victor Boniface denied a mega move

Boniface had a stellar 2023/24 season, helping Bayer Leverkusen clinch the Bundesliga title under Xabi Alonso.

Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly been fingered as the man who did not approve Victor Boniface's transfer to Al Nassr. Photo by Abdullah Ahmad

Source: Getty Images

With his powerful playing style, scoring ability, and growing international profile, a switch to a club like Al Nassr would have significantly boosted his earnings and global presence.

For Nigerian fans, the idea that one man could stop a Super Eagles talent from making a life-changing move does not sit well.

Many believe Boniface deserved the opportunity, and are calling for more transparency in how clubs like Al Nassr make their decisions.

Jhon Duran seeks early Al Nassr exit

Ironically, the player Ronaldo allegedly chose over Boniface, Jhon Duran, is now reportedly unhappy at Al Nassr, barely a year into his stint.

The Jamaican forward is reportedly seeking to leave the Saudi Pro League giants after only six months since his arrival from Aston Villa.

This saga raises serious questions about how much power star players should wield in a club’s operations.

According to One Football, Turkish Super Lig outfit Fenerbahce are reportedly keen on rescuing Duran as they seek to sign the former Premier League striker ahead of the summer transfer window.

Ten Hag makes Boniface decision

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Bayer Leverkusen's new coach, Erik Ten Hag, has decided to keep Boniface, planning to test him alongside Patrick Schick in a two-striker system during pre-season.

Meanwhile, there have been rumours of a possible summer exit, but no concrete developments have emerged.

The 24-year-old seems to be enjoying his time at the German club, where he still has three years left on his contract.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng