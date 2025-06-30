A man has reacted to the ill-fated Air India flight AI-171 crash on June 12, which claimed the lives of 241 passengers and all crew members

Only a British man, Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, survived the deadly crash, and it was discovered that he was sitting in seat 11A when the disaster happened

While describing the location of seat 11A in a plane, the man had a message for anyone would have the seat on future flights

Felix Ibok, a man, has shared his thoughts on the deadly Air India plane crash on June 12, which killed more than 260 people, including those on the ground.

It was discovered that the lone survivor of the crash, Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, sat in seat 11A, and Felix claimed that it is now the most expensive seat on an international airline since the crash.

Felix, in a Facebook post, bemoaned the lives that were lost due to the crash, noting that the sole survivor sat in seat 11A. He said that a Netflix documentary on the seat would be wild.

Message to future passengers on seat 11A

The man said anyone who would take seat 11A in the future would be sitting on the luckiest seat ever.

He wrote:

"The most expensive seat on an international airline is 11A after the crash.

"Over 241 people lost their lives. Just one survival and that's seat 11A.

"11A the next Netflix documentary is going to be wild.

"So, if you ever get seat 11A in the future, you're sitting at the luckiest seat ever.

"Now, imagine the survival guilt 🥹."

Describing the seat's location, Felix wrote:

"11A is in the row at the second exit from the front, for anyone wondering."

On the sole survivor, he said:

"The person must be very traumatized💔 I mean he felt/saw his world ending but didn’t end."

Man's comment on Air India crash stirs reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the man's post below:

Miracle Jnr said:

"God gave him one of the luckiest second chances he could think of."

Fortune Adegboye said:

"I heard he switched to 11J."

Umar Gbolahan Abdulganiyu said:

"So all this Bollywood trick is real."

Prince Jhud said:

"Boarding a plane is truly scary,you imagine it falling from the sky,nothing to save it from landing,when it lands it bangs and goes up in flame and that’s the end of the story,area of turbulence got me sweating inside an airplane that is fully air conditioned,that was my first flight,you need a liver to fly..

"May they all find rest."

Gabriel Udenyi said:

"Which nonsense survival guilt, RIP to the dead but bro cheated death, he should be thankful."

Temmy Robert said:

"Life comes with a twist, it's well known in the aviation space that the safest seats to survive a crash are those at the aft(close to the tail of the plane) but then life is unpredictable."

Fagrin Decorrupt Memorycard said:

"Bro cheated death.

"That's some final destination stuff."

Woman who sat in seat 11A

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a woman who sat in seat 11A during her last flight had proudly shown people her ticket.

Seat 11A was dubbed the miracle seat after it was discovered that the sole survivor of the Air India crash sat in it. According to the woman, she had found it while looking for her passport to renew a health card.

While noting that the seat number might seem of less importance to some people, she said to herself that it is a reminder that she is on earth for a purpose.

