It was a narrow escape for the Super Eagles as they emerged victorious against South Africa with a 4-2 penalty shot

Jose Peseiro, Eagles coach revealed that his team almost lost balance in Wednesday's match because the Bafana Bafana created problems for Nigeria on the pitch

He, however, maintained that despite the performance of the South African players, the Super Eagles deserve the win

Super Eagles coach, Jose Peseiro, said his new found winning formation suffered in the last 20 minutes of the semi-final clash with the Bafana Bafana of South Africa.

Jose Peseiro is proud of his team and maintained they deserved to win. Photo credit: @drpenking, @NGSuperEagles

Peseiro made this revelation during a news conference after Nigeria’s 4-2 penalty shootout win at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Bouake, Côte d’Ivoire on Wednesday, February 7, Vanguard reported.

As reported by The Nation, the Portuguese tactician also said the semi-final match was his most challenging game so far in the ongoing AFCON.

“Around 90 minutes, I see that our team suffered, we were shaken, we lost the balance.

“But during the break before the extra time, we put ourselves together and went into extra time with that confidence.

“They are a very good team, they created a lot of problems for us, they did a fantastic job but I think our boys deserved to win,” Peseiro said.

Meanwhile, Peseiro stated earlier that the AFCON semifinal against South Africa would be challenging for the Super Eagles because Kelechi Iheanacho and Joe Aribo will not be in action.

Peseiro urged the Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen and his attacking partners to be more clinical upfront and be more defensive in their attack against the Bafana Bafana, Leadership reported.

AFCON: Peseiro places phone ban on players

Legit.ng reported earlier that Super Eagles players were ordered to switch off their mobile phones from 9pm daily ahead of their AFCON semifinal clash against South Africa.

The coach, Jose Peseiro, gave the order after some of the players were seen playing the game 'Call of Duty' on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Peseiro reportedly gave the order to avoid distractions and enable the Super Eagles players to remain focused ahead of their crucial game.

