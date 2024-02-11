Two goalkeepers have shone at the Arica Cup of Nations (AFCON) which is ending today, Sunday, February 11

The duo, Stanley Nwabali and Ronwen Williams, currently ply their trade in the South African league

While Nwabali is Nigerian-born and represents the country at the senior national level, Williams captains the Bafana Bafana and is currently the top candidate for the AFCON 2023 Golden Glove

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering sports and football.

Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire - First-choice goalkeeper of the Super Eagles of Nigeria at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023, Stanley Nwabali, will have to keep a clean sheet against Ivory Coast to genuinely challenge for the Golden Glove.

Legit.ng reports that Nigeria confronts Ivory Coast in the final of the AFCON 2023 in Abidjan.

Nwabali has been a star at AFCON 2023. Photo credit: MB Media

Source: Getty Images

According to ESPN Africa in a social media post on Saturday, February 10, in the event Nwabali fails to keep a clean sheet against Ivory Coast, South Africa's Ronwen Williams will scoop the Golden Glove, an award presented to the goalkeeper who has kept the most clean sheets in AFCON.

In seven games that Williams has played in at AFCON 2023, he has five clean sheets and made six saves in two penalty shootouts.

Nwabali, who plays in the same league as Williams (the Premier Soccer League, PSL), will need to prevent the Ivorians from scoring at all if he hopes to win the AFCON 2023 'Golden Glove'.

In 6 games that the Super Eagles have played, the 27-year-old has kept four clean sheets and achieved 2 saves in two penalty shootouts.

Also, he has only conceded one goal from open play.

ESPN's social media post after South Africa's third-place achievement on Saturday night, February 10, reads:

"South Africa's Ronwen Williams at this year's AFCON:

- 7 games

- 5 clean-sheets

- 6 saves in two penalty shootouts

"He'll be the tournament's outright Golden Glove winner if Nigeria's Stanley Nwabali fails to keep a clean-sheet in Sunday's final."

