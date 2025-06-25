Osaze Odemwingie has reached out to his former international teammate and ex-goalkeeper Ambruse Vanzekin

The pair were members of the Nigerian Dream Team that won silver at the football event in the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing

Vanzekin, who has struggled since retiring from professional football in 2015, recently resigned from his role at NPFL club Bendel Insurance

Former Super Eagles star Osaze Odemwingie has reached out to support his old teammate Ambruse Vanzekin, who resigned from his job at Bendel Insurance.

Vanzekin, a silver medalist with Nigeria’s Dream Team at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, shared a touching video on social media, expressing gratitude for a generous gift from his former teammate.

The former goalkeeper was full of praise, saying the young players at the academy are grateful for the donation.

Ambruse Vanzekin of Nigeria in action in the Men's Gold Medal football match between Nigeria and Argentina at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games on August 23, 2008 in Beijing, China. Photo: Stu Forster.

Vanzekin said in a viral video on TikTok:

"I want to appreciate you for the gift you sent to me, to my academy. I received it with pleasure.

"The boys at the academy also asked me to say thank you. Big shout out to you, Osaze Odemwingie.

"Thank you for remembering your friend Ambrose Vanzekin. Even the community appreciates the gift, and the boys can’t wait to see you."

Osaze's gesture came at a time when Vanzekin is facing challenges since retiring from professional football in 2015.

In 2024, the 38-year-old made headlines when he publicly shared his struggles as a goalkeeper trainer for the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) club Bendel Insurance.

Despite his remarkable career, having represented Nigeria at the 2003 U-17 World Championship, the 2005 U-20 World Youth Championship, and the 2008 Olympics, Vanzekin lamented that he was paid a meagre N75,000 monthly.

He stated that the salary was barely enough to cover transportation costs, forcing him to borrow money and trek long distances to attend training sessions.

"I used to spend N2,000 every day on transport. I don’t even know how my family eats. They just beg around so we can survive."

Nigeria win silver at 2018 Olympics

Vanzekin’s journey at the Olympics remains a proud chapter in his life.

In 2008, he stood between the posts for Nigeria’s U-23 team, which came agonisingly close to gold, only to fall 1-0 to a Lionel Messi-led Argentina in the final, per Hindus Times.

Nigerian players pose prior to the kick off of the men's Olympic football final against Argentina at the national stadium in Beijing. Photo: FABRICE COFFRINI.

Angel Di Maria’s 58th-minute chip sealed the fate for the African team, who returned home with pride.

Alongside teammates like Peter Odemwingie, Mikel Obi, and Efe Ambrose, Vanzekin’s heroics helped secure silver, a moment etched in Nigerian football history.

