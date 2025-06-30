An Indian woman who used to be a headteacher at a school in the UK was one of the victims of the Ahmedabad plane crash

The woman, who is identified as Panna Nagar, was the head teacher of Northfleet Nursery School in Gravesend, Kent, for 15 years from 2005

She sadly passed on while travelling to the UK via an Air India Flight AI117, which fatally crashed in Ahmedabad and killed at least 270

Panna Nagar, an Indian woman who had worked for 15 years as a headteacher, sadly died in the Air India plane that crashed on June 12.

The woman was returning to the UK via the Ahmedabad Airport when tragedy struck, and she lost her life.

The headteacher was one of those who died in the Air India plane crash.

According to reports by ITV, Nagar was the head teacher of Northfleet Nursery School in Gravesend, Kent, for 15 years from 2005.

The school mourned her death, describing her as a good educator who took care of her pupils.

The school said in a statement that Ms Nagar was "more than just an educator; she was a guiding light, an inspiration and a champion for every child and staff member lucky enough to walk through her doors. She believed in every student's potential, empowering them to dream big and strive for excellence."

Ms Nagar's four grandchildren also mourned her bitterly, noting that she thought of them a lot.

Her grandchildren stated that she held the family together and that those around her were always happy.

They wrote:

“Her work in education and numerous charities brought her around the world, her legacy is undoubtedly immense and she touched so many lives with her passion. She created an international community through her care for people and a desire to bring education to everyone.

"Her impact will be remembered indefinitely. She poured an endless amount of love, passion and care into everything that she did. Nani was the heart of the family, she held us together with her warmth and wisdom. Her house was never quiet, it was always filled with laughter, good food and Maya’s barks!

"As her grandchildren she was everything to us, she taught us that our ambitions and passions are so important, that the time we have together is sacred and precious. She shaped our lives in more ways than we can count and she will be sorely missed.”

Ms Nagar died in the Air India plane crash while returning to the UK from India.

Air India plane crash survivor speaks

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the only person who came out alive from the Air India plane that crashed in Ahmedabad has shared more information.

Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, a British national, was the lone survivor from the devastating incident, which killed 241 people on board.

In a video, Ramesh said everything happened within a few moments and that he did not use the emergency door.

What Indian prime minister told me – Survivor

When asked if the aircraft caught fire, he said there was fire in it. He also said he did not jump out, noting that he just walked out.

"I didn't jump. I just walked out. Then the ambulance came in."

He also shared what the Indian prime minister told him when he visited.

He said:

"He asking me if everything is okay? That's it."

