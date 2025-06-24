FIFA will hit South Africa with a three-point deduction in the 2026 World Cup qualifier race

Bafana Bafana fielded the ineligible Teboho Mokoena in the 2-0 matchday five win over Lesotho

The deduction will boost the Super Eagles’ chances in their quest to qualify for the tournament

FIFA have reportedly handed South Africa a three-point deduction after fielding an ineligible player during their 2-0 win over Lesotho on matchday five of the World Cup qualifier.

Teboho Mokoena received yellow cards on matchday one and four, thus suspended for matchday five, but featured for 82 minutes during matchday five’s win over Lesotho.

Teboho Mokoena playing for Mamelodi Sundowns at the FIFA Club World Cup. Photo by Michael Reaves.

Source: Getty Images

According to Score Nigeria, Bafana Bafana have been docked three points for the incident, and the world football governing body will make it official ahead of the September window.

Nigeria put themselves in a bad spot on the qualifying series after four draws, one win and one loss in the first six matches to sit fourth in Group C with six points.

Jose Peseiro managed draws against Lesotho and Zimbabwe, Finidi George drew South Africa and lost to Benin Republic, before Eric Chelle beat Rwanda, but devastatingly drew Zimbabwe.

How Nigeria could qualify for 2026 World Cup

South Africa currently lead Group C with 13 points and though they will retain their spot at the top of the table, their points will be reduced to 10 when the penalty is effected.

Rwanda and Benin Republic sit in second and third place with eight points each, while the Super Eagles of Nigeria are fourth with seven points from the first six games.

South Africa’s points deduction is a welcome development for the Eagles, who would be only three points behind Bafana Bafana when the penalty is implemented.

This further moves them closer to the top of the table and presents a realistic chance of finishing as group winners, thus securing the automatic slot from the group.

It is crucial to finish top of the group as Nigeria may not accumulate enough points to finish among the four best second-placed teams who would participate in the playoffs.

Namibia, Mozambique, Cameroon and Senegal all have 12 points in second place in their groups, while Gabon have 15 points in second place. All are on course to finish with more than 19 points, which is the maximum points the Super Eagles can attain.

Super Eagles players before their 2-0 win over Rwanda in Kigali. Photo from @NGSuperEagles.

Source: Twitter

As noted by The NFF, Eric Chelle's side will face Rwanda at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo in September before travelling to face South Africa four days later.

The team must win their remaining four games and, most importantly, must beat South Africa at their home, to limit their reach and close the gap at the top of the table.

Chelle’s side must also score enough goals to have a superior goal difference than Bafana Bafana, as it would be a tiebreaker if both teams finish on the same points.

South Africa accept FIFA's punishment

Legit.ng previously reported that South Africa accepted FIFA's punishment after an insider from their football federation disclosed an internal acceptance of guilt.

The source called on relevant authorities to take action against those responsible for the incident that could cost the country the chance of playing at the World Cup.

