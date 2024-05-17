Nollywood actor Ibrahim Chatta has made the news after giving his colleague, Toyin Abraham, her flowers

In a video making the rounds online, the movie star gave a speech where he praised the actress for adding value to his life

The video went viral and drew a series of reactions from social media users who also shared their thoughts

Nollywood actor Ibrahim Chatta caused a buzz on social media following his comments about his colleague, Toyin Abraham.

In a video shared on his official Instagram page, the celebrated actor was on set with Toyin Abraham. They were surrounded by crew members when he gave a speech about his colleague.

Chatta made sure to give Toyin her flowers by acknowledging her impact on his life. He described her as an amazing person who has brought value to his life. He said:

“We all know Toyin is an amazing person. Toyin, to my life, you brought value.”

Reactions as Ibrahim Chatta praises Toyin Abraham

The video of Ibrahim Chatta showering praises on Toyin Abraham warmed hearts on social media. Read some of their comments below:

its_damilolaa:

“My two bestest.”

Kemostick:

“I love you both, the most interesting people.”

Therealjisola:

“She’s a beautiful soul @toyin_abraham love you mama ❤️.”

iamabakeade:

“See me smiling like mumumy best actress and my best actor.”

Deollyrichie:

“To be very honest, to know her is to love her ❤️❤️❤️❤️ I don’t know why people dislike her or compare her to anyone. She’s doing amazingly great in her acting career and we are so in love with her regardless of anyone’s opinion and SHE’s here to STAY❤️ WorldBest .”

Abike_vip:

“I’m happy seeing my two role models together.”

flashy_shaddy:

“My two favs ❤️❤️.”

T_love_miami:

“We love her too aunty toyin @toyin_abraham .”

Aminat.abdulrahman:

“My two world best.”

Otunugaloladebasirat:

“What I am seeing is 2world best,Oscar award awaits you both soon.”

omotolani_k_richtee:

“But people keep talking good about her and making references even on Interview, they mentioned the good she has done and I don't know why some people still see her or tag her as hypocrite una get problem for this una Nollywood ooooo anyway as for me I love her.”

Omoni_bholla:

“Regardless of what people say about others, give them their flowers based on their interactions with you.”

Princessnuratalake:

“Truly, she's an amazing soul and kind, Ajadi, God Almighty will continue to bless you more, and the world will appreciate you and your work too. Amen. You are so pure and genuine.”

