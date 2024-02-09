For Ivory Coast forward Sebastian Haller, the next match between his country's national team and Nigeria is a revenge game

The Elephants of Ivory Coast would battle with the Super Eagles of Nigeria, as the host nation and are optimistic of emerging victorious at the finals of the AFCON tournament

But ex-Super Eagles goalkeeper, Idah Peterside, has said that the Super Eagles will earn an easy victory over Ivory Coast on Sunday, February 11

Côte d’Ivoire striker and forward Sebastian Haller has vowed to revenge their loss to Nigeria in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations group stage (AFCON) final.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will battle the Elephants of Ivory Coast in the final of the ongoing AFCON in Abidjan on Sunday, February 11.

EUROSPORT reported that the Super Eagles defender William Troost Ekong’s second-half penalty gave Nigeria a 1-0 win over Ivory Coast in the group-stage match.

Also, Ekong scored after 67 minutes for Nigeria, and Teboho Mokoena equalised from a 90th-minute spot-kick for South Africa in the semi-final clash on Wednesday, February 7, at Stade Bouake.

Ahead of the much talked about Sunday’s match, Haller disclosed that the Elephants want revenge and the title this time around, The Punch reported.

“But we are already motivated to go and lift the trophy on Sunday in this stadium in front of the Ivorian people. We have revenge to take on Nigeria,” Haller told BeIn SPORTS.

Meanwhile, Idah Peterside, a former Super Eagles goalkeeper, predicted an easy win for the Super Eagles of Nigeria over the Elephants of Ivory Coast in the final of the AFCON on Sunday.

Peterside said it would be a stroll for the Nigerians as the Ivorians would be under intense pressure.

As reported by The Nation, the two-time champions are the first host country to reach the AFCON final since Egypt in 2006, and the turnaround is absolutely remarkable for a team that was on the brink of elimination in the group stage.

AFCON final: Super Eagles' Troost-Ekong provides update on injury

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong said he would do everything to be available for the lineup of players for the match against Ivory Coast in the 2023 AFCON final.

Ekong disclosed that he would ensure he's selected to be one of the Super Eagles players for the much-anticipated match on Sunday in Abidjan, even if it remains one leg for him.

“I think I have been struggling with injury since the Ivory Coast game and this is the moment I don’t want to miss. Even if it is remain one leg for me I will play. Although, the coach makes the decision on who plays but I will do my best to stay very good,” Troost-Ekong told Nationsport.

