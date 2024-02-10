Emerse Fae, head coach of The Elephants of Cote d’Ivoire, is determined to defeat the Super Eagles of Nigeria in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) final

The highly anticipated match will take place at the Alassane Quattara Stadium in Abidjan on Sunday, February 11

Fae said he would analyze Nigeria's gameplay and strategise accordingly, aiming to overturn their previous group stage defeat to the Super Eagles

Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire - Emerse Fae, the head coach of The Elephants of Cote d’Ivoire, says he will provide a winning formula for his side to beat the Super Eagles of Nigeria in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Cote d’Ivoire will face Nigeria at the AFCON 2023 finals at the Alassanne Quattara Stadium, Ebimpe, Abidjan on Sunday, February 11 (9pm Nigerian time).

Legit.ng recalls that the host country beat the Leopards of the Democratic Republic of Congo in their semi-final clash 1-0 to set up the epic clash with the Super Eagles.

AFCON 2023: We'll analyze Nigeria - Fae

Speaking after his side's semi-final victory, Fae said he would analyse the Super Eagles and devise a strategy to defeat the three-time AFCON champion, Leadership reported.

His words:

"We will take stock in the next two days, we will analyse Nigeria, even though we played them in the group stage, we will see the strategy to implement for the final."

Recall that the Super Eagles defeated Cote d’Ivoire 1-0 when both teams met in the group stage earlier in the competition.

