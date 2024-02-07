It was a tough match that lasted for 120 minutes but the Super Eagles of Nigeria emerged victorious

Goalkeeper Nwabali and Captain Ekong saved the night as the Eagles beat South Africa for AFCON 2023 final spot

President Tinubu, Peter Obi, Atiku Abubakar hailed the Super Eagles as they displayed their excellent ability on the pitch at the Stade de la Paix in Bouake on Wednesday night in Ivory Coast

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has commended the Super Eagles of Nigeria as they beat the Bafana Bafana of South Africa 4-2 on penalties to qualify for the final of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Atiku, Tinubu, and Peter Obi congratulated the Super Eagles as they progressed to the AFCON final. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, @SuperEagles

On Wednesday, February 7, 2024, at the Stade de la Paix in Bouake, substitute Kelechi Iheanacho scored to give Nigeria a 4-2 penalty shootout victory over South Africa in the semi-final thriller.

After the extra-time, the match finished 1-1. The three-time champions will face hosts Ivory Coast or the Democratic Republic of Congo, in the finals on Sunday, February 11.

Reacting, President Tinubu in a post on his X account on Wednesday night, urged the Super Eagles to do more and make the nation proud in their next game.

Tinubu tweeted:

"From the Southernmost cape of Africa to the Plains of Mauritania and the coast of West Africa….You have made us all Proud to be Nigerians!

"Go… Soar in the AFCON Finals.Well done, boys!

Peter Obi reacts as Super Eagles beat South Africa

In the same vein, the Labour Party (LP) flagbearer in the 2023 presidential election, Peter Obi, in a post on his X account, hailed the Eagles for their determination and readiness to bring the trophy home.

Obi tweeted:

"Today was yet another victorious outing for Nigeria as our National Team, the Super Eagles displayed great fighting spirit, beating the Bafana Bafana of South Africa to take Nigeria to the finals in the ongoing AFCON games.

"Our team has maintained great determination, professionalism, and patriotism with a high energy level, signifying their readiness to bring home the trophy.

"I congratulate them, and our dear nation for this victory, while appreciating everyone who has contributed to our victorious journey so far. As we prepare for the finals, and get ready to lift the trophy together, we remain hopeful that, together as one, we will lift the banner of unity, peace, and progress in the New Nigeria we look forward to. Nigeria is a great nation with great people! -PO

Atiku hails Super Eagles after beating South Africa to secure AFCON final spot

Similarly, Atiku Abubakar, the flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 presidential election, congratulated the Eagles for making it to the finals.

Atiku, in a post shared on his X account, wrote:

"Finals. Congratulations, @NGSuperEagles!!! -AA."

