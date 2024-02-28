Reigning African Footballer of the Year, Victor Osimhen, scored a treble and created an assist as Napoli thumped Sassuolo 6-1 on Wednesday, February 28

Clinical Osimhen netted a hat-trick before 50 minutes as Napoli came from behind to convincingly win their game in hand and reignite hopes of European football

Legit.ng reports that following the match, Osimhen's goals got a lot of internet users talking, especially on X

Naples, Italy - Super Eagles of Nigeria striker, Victor Osimhen’s hat-trick and a Kvicha Kvaratskhelia's brace helped Napoli smash sorry Sassuolo 6-1, giving Coach Francesco Calzona his maiden win.

Napoli would appear to be well and truly back, as after conceding an early Uros Racic curler against the run of play, they ran riot at the Mapei Stadium.

Osimhen was in superb form against Sassuolo on Wednesday, February 28. Photo credit: Alessandro Sabattini

Amir Rrahmani got the equaliser, followed by a hat-trick from Osimhen, while the Gerogian magician, Kvaratskhelia, scored twice to complete the 6-1 rout.

This could prove to be a turning point, especially as they have old rivals Juventus coming up on Sunday evening, March 3, 2024, at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

The result on Wednesday, February 28, put them level with Lazio and there are a run of head-to-head clashes coming up.

Reacting to Osimhen's goals, many Nigerians praised the 25-year-old.

Legit.ng captures some comments on X below:

@_AsiwajuLerry wrote:

"Victor Osimhen hattrick!

"African best for a reason!"

Adepoju Tobi Samuel said:

"Victor Osimhen with a hat-trick and one assist against Sassuolo.

"Ghanaian children go think say na spiderman."

Solace Chukwu commented:

"Almost as if neither a clearly uncharacteristic rough patch nor a system that required him to run himself into the ground for the benefit of the team at AFCON should have invalidated Victor Osimhen's status as an elite no.9 in the eyes of any rational human being."

