Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering sports and football.

Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire - Nigeria's Stanley Nwabali has been named the man of the match of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023 semifinal match against South Africa.

Nwabali, one of AFCON 2023's stars, was solid all through the 120 minutes of action at the Stade de la Paix in Bouake, Ivory Coast.

Stanley Nwabali tries to catch the ball during the AFCON 2023 semi-final match between Nigeria and South Africa at the Stade de la Paix in Bouake on February 7, 2024. Photo credit: Issouf Sanogo

Source: Getty Images

CAF wrote on its verified X handle on Wednesday night, February 7:

"He’s done a wonderful job again to take the TotalEnergies Man of the Match!"

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Check out CAF's tweet about Nwabali's award below:

What to read about Nwabali:

Nigerians hail Nwabali

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian internet users hailed Nwabali on social media following his impressive performance against South Africa.

Nwabali saved two kicks from 12 yards as the Super Eagles defeated South Africa in the AFCON semifinal match 4-2 via penalties.

The Chippa United shot-stopper was also gallant in goal all through the match.

Source: Legit.ng