Victor Boniface has ‘warned’ his audience not to think highly of football money as it doesn't pay too well

The Bayer Leverkusen star appeared on a talk show seeking therapy during which he disclosed his account balance

Boniface was in Nigeria for holiday but returned to Europe to work on his fitness at a training centre in Marbella

Victor Boniface has courted controversy after claiming football money does not pay and urged his audience to seek alternative ways to make money.

Boniface is one of the funniest Nigerian footballers and has earned the nickname “meme lord” for constantly sharing memes with his followers on social media.

Fans usually criticise his active social media presence and supposed 'lack of focus' on football especially because he has not scored for the Super Eagles in almost two years since his debut.

Boniface discloses his account balance

Boniface is drifting into content creation and spent most of his holiday in Nigeria hanging out with top Nigerian celebrities and social media influencers.

In one meetup reportedly arranged by fans as result of his "unprofessionalism", he appeared on Dr Craze Clowns’ Therapy session where he made an appeal.

The former Royal Union Saint-Gilloise star during a segment admitted he needed help and showed his therapist his account balance, which was ₦4,300.

"I need this help but you won't understand, leave football, football no dey pay.”

The striker claimed that content creation is more lucrative and in the comments, fans agreed with him.

@iam_Kin9 wrote:

“At this point, I can't tell if Victor Boniface is a footballer or a content creator.”

@Leke__ wrote:

“😂😂 Boniface na skit maker true true.”

@Khaleelmuhd111 wrote:

“It could be true this skit thing go fit him o. Victor Boniface is funny 😅😅😂🤣”

@tosinjones_gidi wrote:

“Boniface career na comedy.”

Boniface’s salary at Bayer Leverkusen

The striker is contracted to Bayer Leverkusen until the summer of 2029, having signed a five-year deal. He joined the club in August 2023 from Royal Union Saint-Gilloise, which was extended by a year in January.

According to Sky Germany, the club doubled his €3mil per year salary to €6mil, earning him a weekly €115,000 (₦212,750,000), which makes him one of the highest-paid Nigerian players in Europe.

His fortune could have improved when he agreed a €15mil (₦27.75bn) per year salary with Al-Nassr in January, but the Saudi club opted to sign Colombian forward Jhon Duran instead.

New manager Erik ten Hag’s arrival initially threatened Boniface's time at the club, but a recent report from Kicker claimed that the Dutch coach is willing to work with the Nigerian striker.

Boniface launches talkshow

Legit.ng previously reported that Boniface teamed up with Super Eagles teammates to launch a talk show, which is expected to release its first episode this month.

The Bayer Leverkusen star joined forces with Wilfred Ndidi and Frank Onyeka and will focus on delivering content around sports, entertainment and vibes.

