Elizabeth Joyce, aka Portable, has decided to intervene in the ongoing case concerning the death of late singer Mohbad

Recall that online critic VeryDarkMan reawakened the case with an interview with Sam Larry, one that riled fans up

In a video that has been making the rounds on social media, the street artiste dragged Zlatan over his silence

Habeeb Okikiola, also known as Portable, has called out Zlatan over the death of Ilerioluwa Aloba, aka Mohbad.

Mohbad's death on September 12, 2023, at 27, has remained shrouded in mystery, with allegations that he received treatment from an unlicensed nurse.

Nigerians react as Portable calls out Zlatan in video.

A music video scene disruption by Sam Larry, a friend of Mohbad's former boss Naira Marley, resurfaced after Mohbad's demise. In the clip, Sam Larry and his crew appeared to bully Mohbad, with Zlatan present on set. However, Zlatan has chosen to remain silent about the incident.

After VDM interviewed Sam Larry, online users demanded Zlatan's input, given his eyewitness status. Zlatan reportedly claimed his mother advised him to stay quiet to avoid controversy.

Portable responded with a video, urging Zlatan to speak out and criticizing him for involving his mother in the situation. Portable also questioned Zlatan's loyalty to Mohbad, suggesting he wasn't a good friend to the late singer.

Watch the video here:

Reactions as Portable blasts Zlatan

Read some reactions as compiled by Legit.ng below:

@nky15555 said:

"Mind d kind of friends u keep. Keep friends that gat ur back."

@darey__05 said:

"Potable be like father side ogun idile 😂."

@toria_nimi22 said:

"Portable Good God will bless you for this 🙏🙏..Zlatan Come and talk wetin happen to Omo iya the way portable stated it in this vide!o Abeg arghh Ko ba maa je iwo now."

@ykleeeeee_ said:

"Portable is a big time cruise, The werey still Dey attack VDM join 😂."

@kelly_dreyton said:

"When you don’t judge with emotions and sentiments, the truth is never far."

Zazu spurs reactions online after blasting Zlatan over Mohbad's death.

@official_mr.vino said:

"Nah why I like @portablebaeby assuming nah for him front the whole case happen, we for don know waytin sup and get justice even the werey go over talk 😂😂😂."

@mavelxygram606 said:

"Mumu ! As una see say zlatan dey ball and dey get him tin right una start to envy am and dey push narrative to bring him career down so that him go be like Naira Marley wey him career don go south."

@ikukunkemakonam said:

"Zlatan is very successful lately that's why all this people are coming for him.. Anybody coming for zlatan right now is doing it out of jealousy and envy."

@itz_dharyor said:

"No be only Zlatan hin call out, including VDM self, hear the last part 😂😂."

VDM digs up evidence against Sam Larry, knocks Zlatan

Per a previous report by Legit.ng, there was an interesting update in the situation surrounding the late Mohbad's death as VDM shared a new video online.

The critic, who has been the subject of backlash since his interview with Sam Larry, shared insightful information about the case.

VDM posted a video evidence against Sam Larry, painting a whole new narrative, while involving Zlatan Ibile.

