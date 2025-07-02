An Indian man who lost his father in the tragic Air India plane crash that happened on June 12 is to receive help

People who know the man and his wife came to their aid and donated £7,000 (N14.7 million) to them

Kirit Patel was among those killed in the Ahmedabad plane crash when he was travelling to UK to visit his family

Friends and community members are donating monetary support to a man and his wife after they lost their father in the Air India plane crash that happened at Ahmedabad on June 12.

The crashed Air India Flight AI117 took the life of Kirit Patel, who was travelling to the UK to visit his family in Pensford.

Kirit Patel was killed in the Air India plane crash when going to visit his family in the UK. Photo credit: BBC/Getty Images/amoklv and Ritesh Shukla.

Kirit Patel was one of the 242 occupants of the Boeing Dreamliner that went down at a medical college and killed other people on the ground.

After his death, his son, Umang, was thrown into mourning, and he had to fly to India to identify his father's remains.

Umang and his wife, Vaishali, immediately flew from the UK to India, but they are not alone, as people are donating to help them bear the heavy loss.

Umang, who runs the post office in Pensford on the outskirts of Bristol with his wife Vaishali, is well known to people in the area, and they volunteered to help financially.

Community rallies around family of Air India plane crash victim

One of the residents who came up with the idea is identified by the BBC as Jim Beacham. £7,000 (N14.7 million) has been raised to help the family cope with the expenses of travelling to India.

Jim Beacham said:

"The shop is losing money and it's costing them a fortune. We got to go some way to try and recompense. It sounds like a lot of money and he's going to spend more than that on his losses and travel costs. It doesn't help about losing his dad but at least he knows people really love and respect him. During covid they were incredible, they kept the whole place going with deliveries. People remember that. I'm surprised by the support and it's wonderful people would do this."

Another resident of the village, Paul Hunt, told the BBC that Umang has been a good person since he came to Pensford.

He said:

"Umang has been a great guy in our village since he came here. I was absolutely distraught when I heard it."

Also speaking, Jonquil Anderson, who lives in the village, said the donations show that Umang is important to Pensford.

He told the BBC:

"It shows how important the family are in the village. We all go in there every day."

Umang and his wife, Vaishali, were supported by their community in the UK after his father died in the Air India plane crash. Photo credit: BBC.

